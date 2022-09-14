Devil Wears Prada in real life! Anne Hathaway sits next to Anna Wintour at Michael Kors fashion show

Anne Hathaway was seen alongside Anna Wintour at Michael Kors’ spring/summer fashion show, 16 years after she starred in The Devil Wears Prada, based on the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine.

While her beloved character, Andy Sachs, from the film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, would never have sat next to a fashion heavy hitter, the Oscar-winning actress, 39, looked excited to be on the front row. . from the runway.

For the occasion, the Ocean’s 8 actress even appeared to mimic one of her most iconic looks from the film with her glossy brunette locks in a sleek ponytail and a dark brown leather jacket.

She completed a crocodile-embossed leather short that showed off her incredibly toned legs, oversized shades and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Wintour, who was famously portrayed by Meryl Streep, wore a long-sleeved black dress with large white flowers that hugged her fitted waist.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, who wore a hot pink trouser suit, sat one chair down to the left of the British journalist and Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City.

In footage of the trio sitting side by side, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 40, and Wintour appeared to be in conversation as the Les Misérables star admired the fashions of other attendees.

The Devil Wears Prada follows Hathaway as the mouse-like assistant to the editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine (Streep), who finds her personal life unraveling as her career takes off.

Last year, the film’s director, David Frankel, revealed that Hathaway was not his first choice as a lead actress.

“We started negotiating with Annie to get a deal, and it didn’t go down well with the studio,” the filmmaker said. Weekly entertainment. “We’ve offered it to Rachel McAdams three times.”

He joked, “The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to.”

Meanwhile, Hathaway declined to accept “no” for an answer when she met Elizabeth Gabler, then the head of Fox 2000 studio, to discuss “why she had to play this role.”

Based on a true story: The Devil Wears Prada, which follows Hathaway as a personal assistant who struggles to please her boss — magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) — without losing herself, grossed over $201,965,442 at the worldwide box. ; seen in the 2006 movie

Gabler praised Hathaway for her persistent ‘campaign’ and revealed that the actress left a hilarious message for Carla Hacken [Fox executive] in her Zen garden, which read, “Hire me.”

Frankel also noted that after Streep saw Hathaway’s brief appearance at Brokeback Mountain, she “wanted to meet her” and predicted that they would “work well together.”

“I waited patiently for my turn and got a call. It was the easiest yes in the world,” Hathaway gushed. “I remember the moment I heard I got the part, I ran screaming through my apartment.”

Surprisingly, Hathaway previously shocked viewers by revealing that she was actually the ninth choice to star in The Devil Wears Prada.

Wild: Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, Kirsten Dunst, Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes were also all considered to play Andy Sachs

She added: ‘I had a bunch of friends at the time, I just jumped into the living room and yelled, ‘I’m going to The Devil Wears Prada!’

