Devastation revealed after fire at stunning English stately home used in Netflix’s Bridgerton

Extensive damage caused by a fire at the Wrotham Park estate, which stars in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, is depicted with images of gutted outbuildings after Wednesday afternoon’s fire.

It took 10 firefighters and eight fire trucks to bring the blaze under control at the estate, which serves as the Bridgerton family’s mansion, Aubrey Hall, during the hit Netflix series.

A U-shaped section of stone outbuildings adjacent to the main house was completely destroyed by the fire and photos showed nearly all roofing gone.

Firefighters from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene near Potters Bar at 3.35pm on Wednesday (July 28) after which smoke could be seen from miles away.

Simon Tuhill, assistant chief of the fire service, said it took eight pumps and about 40 firefighters to bring the blaze on the estate under control and added that the London fire brigade was also assisting.

Today the fire was extinguished and the extent of the damage has become clear.

Photos show that few interior walls remain, with roof timbers either collapsed inwards onto the floor or burned away completely.

The previously gray stone has been burned and charred and all the windows in the affected buildings have been smashed.

Any objects or interior decoration in the buildings would also have been lost.

The Regency-era series, which was first released in December 2020, is currently filming its third series, and it’s unclear whether the fire will have affected Netflix’s plans.

It is the top series of the streaming site and can be seen in 92 countries.

The outbuildings are connected to the landmark mansion where scenes from the Netflix hit show were filmed

Wrotham Park Estate, better known to Bridgerton fans as Aubrey Hall, the setting for intrigue and romance in the series

Huge flames broke out in an outbuilding near the Hertfordshire historic site, used for filming in season two

The lush gardens of the Wrotham Park Estate provide a perfect backdrop to the period drama, having done the same for previous shows such as The Crown and Downton Abbey

The picturesque historic building fits in perfectly with the Regency-era drama and the expansive outdoor settings came in handy when the contemporary pandemic made outdoor filming a necessity

Firefighters spent all night putting out the fire, making sure it didn’t spread to the main building or the surrounding forest, and luckily no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighter Keith Harland said: ‘Crews from both Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the London Fire Brigade worked very hard to successfully contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the main building, which was our main concern.

“Thanks to the great teamwork of the many crews involved, the fire was extinguished and there were no casualties.”

The series was first released on December 25, 2020 and was an almost instant hit with audiences. The second season had the same success

Wrotham also partially burned down in 1883 but nothing of importance was destroyed and the interior was restored using a more modern Victorian building technique

Rege-Jean Page rides a horse in the grounds of ‘Aubrey Hall’ – also known as the Wrotham Park Estate in Hertfordshire

Dramatic helicopter shots of the scene showed the distances firefighters had to work to access the old buildings on the estate

Bridgerton has been praised for his diverse cast and sensitive approach to important issues, while still bringing in plenty of drama and intrigue

The fire came during England’s driest July since 1911, after record temperatures of over 40C (104F) early last week

The Shondaland series uses the house’s expansive lawns and lush English gardens as a backdrop for gossip, intrigue and love.

The outdoor settings came in handy when the contemporary pandemic made outdoor filming a necessity due to Covid restrictions.

The neo-Palladian mansion was designed and built by English architect Isaac Ware in 1754 for Admiral John Byng – a Member of Parliament who served as a captain in the navy.

It’s not the first time fire has hit the estate.

Wortham Park – which has been used as a filming location over 60 times – is recognizable by its large terrace overlooking the gardens.

The house was also the setting for the films Bridget Jones’s Diary, Gosford Park, The Crown and Downton Abbey.

It has also held very high profile celebrations, including the wedding reception of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece to Marie-Chantal Miller in 1995, as well as the 2006 wedding to Cheryl and Ashley Cole.

The fire in the Grade II listening house is believed to have started accidentally on Wednesday, but the crew remained on site until yesterday morning as a precaution.

Forecasters tonight predicted that dry conditions in much of England will continue into the weekend. Experts have warned that some rivers are reaching critical lows and several reservoirs across the country are extremely low.

The National Drought Group, convened by the Environment Agency, met earlier this week to discuss the prospect of drought if conditions do not improve. Such a move could lead to a ban on the use of garden hoses.

The period between January and June this year was the driest in England since 1976. Dr. Mark McCarthy, from the National Climate Information Centre, said: ‘Climate change has already made heatwaves in the UK more frequent, intense and prolonged.’

MailOnline has reached out to Netflix for comment.