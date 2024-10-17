Devastated Niall Horan is seen for first time since Liam Payne’s death: One Direction stars were reunited at concert in Buenos Aries days before tragedy and fallen star made cryptic post

Niall Horan was seen today for the first time since Liam Payne’s death.

The former One Direction singer, 31, yesterday jumped 45 feet from a third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, prompting a wave of tributes from across the entertainment world.

Horan, whom Payne had seen in concert in Argentina just days before he died, today appeared devastated as his girlfriend Amelia Woolley accompanied him on a walk in London.

The This Town hitmaker, 31, is seen wearing a Muirfield Village Golf Club cap, a green jacket and dark sunglasses.

Simon Cowell, 65, was said to be “shocked and devastated” by Payne’s death, as he was pictured for the first time this afternoon.

Cowell was in the back seat of a car in Blackpool, where he was holding auditions for Britain’s Got Talent before canceling at the last minute after learning of Payne’s death.

Horan looked somber as he and Amelia took their dog for a walk in the park.

It comes as Payne’s family described feeling “heartbroken” by his tragic and untimely death, adding that the former One Direction star will “forever live in our hearts”.

Payne’s relatives said in an emotional statement: ‘We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we will remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We support each other as best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this terrible time.”

Payne’s uncle Roger Harris also told MailOnline: “We are all deeply saddened and trying to come to terms with it.” I just hope everyone gives them some privacy and lets them accept it. That’s all I can say.

Additionally, another relative speaking at the Payne family home in Wolverhampton told MailOnline: “We are completely devastated by the news.”

The singer died after falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Payne’s former bandmates have yet to officially release a statement, but Harry Styles’ mother has broken her silence on his tragic death.

Payne had arrived in South America with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy on September 30 and stayed in Argentina for two weeks after only planning to spend “five days” there.

During his long trip, Payne reunited with Niall Horan after going to see his former bandmate perform at the Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, on October 2.

A heartbreaking video appeared to show him in high spirits as he put his arm around Cassidy and tenderly kissed her on the head.

Payne had told his fans that they were going to the Latin American country “because they want to” and also because “he would like to fix a couple of things” with his former bandmate.

On October 12, Cassidy, 25, returned home to Florida after saying “I just need to go home” in a TikTok video, with Payne staying and checking into the £230-a-night Casa Sur hotel alone.

Just 48 hours before his death, on October 14, it emerged that Payne’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, had initiated legal proceedings against Payne, accusing him of obsessive touching and “weaponizing his fans” against her. .

Two days later, Payne posted several videos on social media, including one in which he jokingly called his girlfriend a “loser” for returning home. Hours later, police were called to the hotel after receiving reports of an “aggressive man who may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

In a tape of the hotel manager’s 911 call to police, he can be heard saying: ‘I’m calling from the Casa Sur hotel in Palermo, we have a guest who is on drugs and disrupting the whole business.’ room.

“We need someone to come.”

Then the call is disconnected and, in a second call, the manager adds: “when he is conscious, he is breaking up the room.”

‘We need you to send someone, please’

The emergency operator then asks the director: “Under the influence of alcohol and narcotics?”

The manager’s response made his fears very clear: ‘We need someone to be sent to us urgently, because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.

‘The room has a balcony and we are afraid that they will do something’

Seconds later, it seemed too late to prevent tragedy when the manager said with emotion in his voice: ‘Send only SAME, only SAME. (city emergency paramedic service).

This is breaking news. More to follow.