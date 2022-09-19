Devastated friends of college senior, 21, who was shot dead are ‘shocked’ that cops have no leads

Heartbroken friends of a ‘happy and positive’ university student who was shot more than ten times while waiting at a train crossing have revealed they are ‘shocked’ police have made no arrests.

Allison Rice, 21, had been returning home from a night out with friends and was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Friday near railroad tracks in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Friends and family have also been left ‘shocked’ that police have so far been confused about the motive behind the shooting – and have not identified a suspect.

Her childhood friend Kaylin Mason, 21, has paid tribute to her ‘wonderful’ pal, saying her energy was ‘very contagious’ and she was a ‘friend to everyone’.

Kaylin told DailyMail.com: ‘She was a friend to everyone, she made a point to be friends with people who didn’t really have many friends.

‘Allie was just someone who loved everyone and she held me accountable to being a good person, she was wonderful.

‘The amount of people who feel this way about her is a long list and I wholeheartedly believe that her reach was so great that she filled everyone’s life with joy.

‘The situation is so shocking that you never expect it to happen to you or someone you care about. Crime in this area just got out of control.

Childhood friend Kaylin Mason, 21, (left) has paid tribute to her ‘wonderful’ pal, saying her energy was ‘very contagious’ and she was a ‘friend to everyone’

Allison Rice, 21, had studied marketing at Louisiana State University and had been preparing for an internship before her tragic murder

Friends and family have also been “shocked” that police have so far been confused about the motive behind the shooting – and have not identified a suspect

Friends and family have paid tribute to her with flowers, as well as her favorite snacks, on the street where she was shot

‘People are calling for change but it is very clear and very clear that it has become scandalous.

“But when it happens to someone like Allie, it really opens your eyes that it’s just not acceptable anymore.

– The fact that the police do not know what is going on, the motive, it is shocking. Allie just drove, she didn’t have an enemy in sight or mind.

‘I can’t understand how or why it happened. She wasn’t in the wrong crowd, she wasn’t that kind of person.’

The Louisiana State University senior was found in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge after partying with friends at a bar on Government Street less than five minutes from where she was killed.

It is believed she had tried to turn around at the tracks when she was shot several times through her windscreen.

Kaylin, who has known Allison for the past ten years, added that young women living in Baton Rouge are too scared to go out alone at night.

She added: ‘It’s outrageous and it’s painful and devastating and incomparable more than anything else.

“Both Allie and I grew up in a suburb just outside the city, and even then, it’s the kind of place you don’t go to Walmart alone after dark.

‘I moved to a safer area to study, so when I go home it’s almost a kind of culture shock.

‘I had to remember that I couldn’t go to the shop at 8pm for a notebook without someone to take with me.

Rice’s aunt Susie Rice Granier described the young woman as a ‘free spirit’ and said she loved to sing and dance

Kaylin, who is from the same area as Rice, said her death is ‘shocking’ and told DailyMail.com that crime in Baton Rouge has ‘spiraled out of control’

The student had been out with friends before the shooting and was stuck behind a train just a few miles from campus when she was killed

Authorities discovered several grenades near her vehicle, as well as fast food in her lap, but nothing was taken from her car

Or I should bring my pepper spray. Everyone at home is also surprised that the police have no surveillance footage.

‘Government Street is a busy street, we expected and expected they would have something but they haven’t.

“We also thought it would be one day and they would arrest someone or at least have a suspect, it’s very surprising that they don’t have any footage or anything like that.

‘It’s crazy to me that they don’t have a suspect either. You’d think the police wouldn’t be scratching their heads, which they are from what they’ve told us. ‘

Other witnesses said they were “not surprised” by the fatal shooting, adding “every other night someone shoots”.

Rice had been waiting for a train to finish crossing when she was shot and wounded in the arm and chest.

Authorities discovered several grenades near her vehicle, as well as fast food in her lap, but nothing was taken from her car.

It does not appear to be a case of mistaken identity, with the officers having doubts about the motive behind the murder.

A cross with Allie’s face in the center has been nailed to a telephone pole near where the student was killed, but has since been stolen

Kaylin says it’s too dangerous for young women to go to Walmart after 8 p.m. 20 alone in the area without having pepper spray with them.

Police responded to the scene after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A Baton Rouge police spokesman said: ‘Rice was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Rice died at the scene. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.’

There has currently been no update from police on the investigation and they did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

Vandals have also stolen the ornate cross which was set up near the makeshift memorial for the university student where she was killed on Friday morning.

Family members were horrified after visiting the site on Sunday to find the metal cross had been taken down.

Friends and family have paid tribute to her with flowers, as well as her favorite snacks, page cards and balloons.

Her father Paul told WBRZ: ‘This should never have happened, this should not have happened, this should not have happened.

‘She is a beautiful child. She had one year left to graduate from LSU, she had her whole future ahead of her.

Her parents are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help police with their enquiries

Rice had worked as a bartender at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, where she worked with her two brothers (pictured together)

Kaylin believes her friend may have stopped on foot with friends before her death, which is why she was found with fast food in her lap

Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m., and all that was left later that morning was a pile of broken glass after her car was removed

‘When you hear the words from the policeman saying, “she’s with the coroner now, she didn’t make it.” Those are the most devastating words you will ever hear.’

Her family is appealing for answers from the police and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

EBR Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome added: ‘My heart goes out to the family, loved ones and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her whole life ahead of her.

“This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge police are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice.

‘Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance, as we welcome students from across our state and nation, that we create a safe environment.’

Rice’s death is the 74th this year in East Baton Rouge Parish, and comes after a series of crimes against LSU students.

On August 19, another student was shot during an attempted robbery, and a few days later, two separate kidnapping cases occurred on campus.

According to the FBI, Baton Rouge has one of the highest homicide rates in Louisiana.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.