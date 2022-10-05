Devastated couple face $350,000 bill after wall collapsed into their pool

<!–

A furious Brisbane couple have revealed how they have waited seven months for help after a shared stone wall collapsed into their pool.

Murrumba Downs resident Dave Barnham and his wife Tia said they used to have a well-kept backyard and a sparkling pool.

However, a three-metre wall collapsed into their pool in February after the city was hit by its worst rain event in years.

Now they’re looking at offers for $350,000 and say their backyard looks like a construction site.

It’s been deemed a danger zone, but they can’t fix it until a neighbor who lives above them hears from his insurance company.

“We actually looked out the window and heard and saw it just go straight into the pool,” Mr Barnham said A Current Affair.

‘Just saturated one area until it basically couldn’t hold any more and then the rocks literally flew out.’

The wall is divided between two properties, but the Barnhams bear the brunt of the damage.

Mrs Barnham said “patience is very thin” for them.

“We’re ready to sign a contract to get the work started and unfortunately we can’t move forward until we know how our neighbors are going to move forward because the work is also happening on their property,” she said.

But although a contract was signed today, the couple said work would not begin until the middle of next year.

They said they immediately contacted their insurance company, Youi, and obtained reports from geotechnical and structural engineers.

“Essentially that retaining wall has created a dam,” Ms Barnham said.

‘The water has dammed up behind that wall and has seeped through the drain from that wall and also down the stairs that are up there.’

A report found that high runoff – which was the likely overflow of three water tanks on the neighbours’ property – and the channeling of water onto the steps helped lead to the wall’s collapse.

Another report found that the collapse was triggered by waterlogged soil, lack of drainage and compromised stability.

It was also found that the wall has not been constructed to Australian standards.

“If it gets worse, then rocks will kind of start coming closer to houses,” Mr Barnham said.

Chris Price, 72, lives in the house next door where the communal fence is strung and he is worried about his house.

“My bedroom is literally two to three meters from the retaining wall,” he said. ‘Seven months have now passed and basically nothing has happened.’

He made a claim to his insurer, Suncorp, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the stone wall.

Suncorp responded that retaining walls are not covered but it has a legal obligation to do so safely.

“Now it’s been seven months and basically nothing has happened,” Price said.

The neighbor who lives above the Barnhams, Bill Small, says he is still waiting to hear back from his insurance companies.

“It’s in the hands of my insurance company and that’s where it will stay until further notice,” Small said.