‘Devastated’ Brisbane Lions star Mitch Robinson slams coach Chris Fagan as he retires

Geelong outclasses Brisbane, with Cats to a 71 point win over the MCG

Took to Instagram to confirm the news, fired a brutal shot at coach Chris Fagan

Lions midfielder Mitch Robinson, 33, has officially played last game in the AFL

Shattered Lions veteran Mitch Robinson has confirmed he has played his last game in the AFL after his side thumped Geelong in Friday night’s preliminary final.

The midfielder, 33, took Instagram after the game – and didn’t mince words when it came to coach Chris Fagan.

“Devastated Fages didn’t allow me to announce this personally to the supporters and my teammates, but I think that’s footy,” he wrote on Friday.

“It was an absolute privilege to pull on the Fitzroy and Lions jersey!

“Thank you for the past eight years, I will never forget the love you all showed me, Emma and my children.

“I left it all there, every game, I love you all.”

Robinson, 33, made 247 appearances for Carlton and Brisbane after making his 2009 debut.

He moved to the Lions in late 2014 after a 100-game spell with the Blues.

The tough midfielder was the joint best and fairest winner of the Lions in his first season with the club in 2015.

In what turned out to be Robinson’s last game for Brisbane, little prime ministers Geelong demonstrated their class in a stunning 71 point win.

Brisbane had no answers when it came to Geelong, who have won their last 15 matches and will be tough to beat in the grand final on September 24

The football style was sparkling at times, with Tom Hawkins scoring four goals and Patrick Dangerfield having 29 sales to his name.

The Cats have won their last 15 games in a row and have been utterly dominant.

They will take on the winner of Sydney and Collingwood on September 24 in the MCG.

Young gun Max Holmes was in distress after he limped in the third quarter in what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

He will race against time to play in the big dance, and he was spotted on the turf frustrated when he realized he could miss the biggest game of the season.