Dettori says it ‘would mean everything’ to land seventh win in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Frankie Dettori says it would ‘mean everything to him’ if he could take a seventh victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Italian, who rides Torquator Tasso, has won the €5 million race more times than anyone else.

If Dettori jumps on board with last year’s winner, it will be the only day in a 20-day period that he will be allowed to race.

Dettori was given a 14-day ban for violating the whip rules in Germany and then a five-day careless driving ban at Doncaster.

The only reason he can drive is because there is no Flat Racing in Great Britain on Sunday.

During his period of inactivity, Dettori flew to Germany on Tuesday to ride Torquator Tasso at the foot of trainer Marcel Weiss.

It was an invaluable experience, with Dettori learning some of Torquator Tasso’s idiosyncratic traits, crucial given that the colt is drawn wide in stable 18 in the 20-rider field.

Now that the ground is very soft at Longchamp, the indictment of Weiss, an outsider from 12 months ago, can be dismissed as favorite this time.

Dettori, who has only missed riding the Arc since 1998, said on his Sporting Index blog: ‘The Arc is a race I love. I’ve been lucky enough to win it six times, but a seventh would mean everything.

Torquator Tasso is in top form and any rain will help. The draw isn’t ideal, but it’s a very open race and I’m very happy to be on a tough five-year-old.”

The draw favored British hopeful Alpinista, only the second Arc runner for Newmarket trainer Sir Mark Prescott in his 52-year training career.

Luke Morris’ mount, housed in six, enters the race with a seven-race winning streak.

Luxembourg, trained by Aidan O’Brien, also drew well in stable eight.

His soft ground half win over Onesto in last month’s Irish Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter was impressive and his pedigree suggests the extra half mile won’t be a problem under Ryan Moore.

Onesto, despite the result at Leopardstown, looks like a solid French-trained hope, as he won the Grand Prix de Paris in July over the Arc track and distance, while Ralph Beckett’s Irish Derby winner Westover has a chance if he can bounce back. from his disappointing run in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Japan’s four strong contenders are led by Titleholder.