Detroit police release body cam video of fatal shooting

DETROIT (AP) – Police CCTV footage shows officers begging Porter Burks to drop the knife he was carrying on a dimly lit Detroit street.

“Drop the knife, man. Get here real quick. You’re fine,” a member of the Detroit Police Department’s crisis intervention team said Sunday at 5 a.m. EDT on the west side of the city. ‘You have no problems. Can you just talk to me and drop the knife?’

“You’re not in trouble, okay?” the officer continued. “I just want to help you. I just want to help you, man. OKAY? Can you drop the knife for me for a second? Please? Whatever you are going through, I can help you.”

But Burks — who had a history of struggling with mental illness — didn’t drop the knife and suddenly sprinted after pacing the middle of the street to the officers, who fired 38 rounds in three seconds. Burks was pronounced dead in a hospital.

Detroit police showed the footage to reporters on Tuesday. Police Chief James White called the shooting a “very tragic situation.”

“Not the desired result. This is not what we wanted,” said White, who later added, “our mental health crisis in this country is real. Our mental health crisis in our city is real.”

Relatives told officers on Sunday that Burks was suffering from schizophrenia.

Officers were initially called to a home on the west side about a man with a knife who had a mental health crisis and spoke to a man who identified himself as Burks’ brother. The man said Burks cut the tires on his car.

Burks was later found walking along a nearby street. The images from the body camera show that officers tell him not to approach the officers and put down the knife.

Burks replied, “No, I’m not,” minutes before sprinting to the officers.

Five fired their weapons. Burks suffered about 15 wounds, according to police.

Officers planned to get Burks “some assistance … to detain him and take him to a hospital,” White said.

It wasn’t Burks’ first contact with the Detroit Police Department.

On June 26, he was admitted to a psychological ward at a Detroit hospital after being found in his neighborhood while “looking for a fight with someone,” police said.

Burks escaped in hospital clothes two days later and was arrested by officers as he ran in and out of traffic.

In August 2020, he stabbed his 7-year-old stepsister in the neck. In March, he stabbed his sister in the neck and his brother in the head.

“This isn’t just a police matter,” White said. “We need help with this system. The officers are routinely put in this mode and frankly we are seeing more and more violent episodes.

Advocates of people with mental illness say they are at greater risk of a police encounter resulting in death.

Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told The Associated Press for a story last month that many communities lack mental health crisis infrastructure, and that nearly 130 million people in the United States live in areas with mental health deficiencies.

The Treatment Advocacy Center said in: a report from 2015 that people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed in a police encounter than other people approached by law enforcement.

The officers who shot at Burks on Sunday have been placed on administrative leave.

State police are investigating Sunday’s shooting and will present their findings to the Wayne County Attorney General’s Office. Meanwhile, the Detroit Police Department is conducting an internal administrative investigation.

On Monday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger said his company was owned by the Burks family and was in the process of obtaining evidence of the shooting.

