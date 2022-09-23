Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig Commanders’ WR Dyami Brown

Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already turned heads with his performances to start the season, but the second-year player’s latest comments off the field could turn a few more of them.

St. Brown has previously talked about using the fact that he was the 17th wide receiver in the 2021 draft as motivation, and he took some time to throw shade at one of the receivers above him.

Dyami Brown was taken by the Washington Commanders in the third round, while St. Brown was a fourth round pick who was the 17th wide receiver selected in last year’s draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown took a dig at Commanders WR Dyami Brown, who was drafted before him

St. Brown (left) leaps to catch one of his two touchdowns against the Commanders Sunday

‘The draft, it is what it is. Even the commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I think his name is Dyami Brown, said St. Brown.

‘I don’t know how many catches he had. You can probably tell me that. Or how many meters he had, but I don’t forget things like that.’

Brown was taken with the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft after playing at the University of North Carolina. He recorded just 12 receptions for 165 yards during his rookie season.

Dyami Brown was taken with the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft

Brown is pictured during the first half of the Commanders preseason game against the Ravens

This year, Brown appears to have fallen even further down the Commander’s depth chart, failing to catch a signal pass through Washington’s first two games. For that matter, he has barely seen the field himself, only being on the field for four offensive snaps so far.

St. Brown, on the other hand, was not drafted until the Lions took him with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round of the same draft.

Unlike its counterpart, St. Brown had a stellar rookie season, recording 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns. Through the first two games this season, he has recorded 17 catches, 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington Commander’s defenders fail to tackle St. Brown as his weaves his way through the defense

St. Brown dances in the end zone after one of his two touchdowns in Week 2

Those early season numbers are on track to crush his rookie totals and solidify him as one of the better wide receivers in the NFL.

“I don’t forget such a thing,” said St. Brown. ‘I see him across the touchline from where I’m standing during the game and I’m going to give every team hell.’

In response to a final question on the subject, St. Brown ‘I didn’t see him much on the pitch’ with a very visible grin written across his face.