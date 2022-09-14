Detroit cop resigns after the department discovered her OnlyFans page with pornographic photos

A Detroit police officer resigned after the department discovered her explicit OnlyFans porn page.

Janelle Zielinski left the Detroit Police Department Monday a day before an investigation was launched when her risqué page was revealed.

Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department’s Professional Standards Section,” said Zielinski’s profile was found via her social media account.

“One of our agents had set up a paywall through her Instagram account and posted pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall,” Graveline told Fox 2 Detroit.

‘One of the foundations of DPD is that you also have to keep your private life unsullied. This is a major focus for our officers, so when we see something like this, the command moves very quickly.”

Detroit Chief James White launched the investigation on Tuesday and ordered Zielinski to be suspended from the police force, but learned she had already resigned.

Zielinski joined the police force in March after graduating from the academy.

Detroit police did not immediately respond for comment.

Zielinski broke the silence on her dismissal Tuesday night, claiming she left the police not because she was in trouble, but to make her life “better”.

“I’m just going to say it because everyone will find out,” she wrote on Instagram. ‘I stop [the Detroit Police Department] to improve my life and be with the people I care about and love.’

“Never fired or in trouble for anything. So who is a [p***y] and can’t handle people’s success – that’s on you, not me.’

Some people were confused as to why the department chose to suspend Zielinski from the police force.

“Did she hurt anyone or post anything with department-owned/issued items?” one person wrote. “Less punishment seen for shooting unarmed people.”

Another added: ‘This is not the responsibility of the police we are looking for.’

“If they made more money every hour, they wouldn’t have to do that sort of thing,” added another.

Others disagreed with Zielinski’s actions.

“You represent the city when you have a badge, and it’s just a bad reputation for the city,” Alvin Crosby told Fox 2 Detroit.

“Since she’s promoting it on her Instagram and at the same time promoting that she’s an agent, I can see how it could be a conflict of interest,” added another person.

But some professionals have decided to quit their day jobs and move on to their side gigs.

Courtney Tilla, a former special needs teacher in Arizona, recently ditched the grading tests to become an OnlyFans model in California.

Tilla told TMZ that she has three different OnlyFans accounts: a VIP page, a free page, and a merchandise store.

She revealed that she has made the most money through her VIP page, where she earns $380,734 in monthly subscriptions and another $164,660 in messages with subscribers.

Her kinky career has also earned her a total of $50,045 in fan tips.

The OnlyFans star – who is also a mother of four – explained to the outlet that it would have taken her 25 years to earn the same seven-figure sum if she had stayed in her previous profession as a high school teacher.