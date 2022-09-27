Determining how and why cells make decisions

Two binder proteins (blue and purple) are designed to bind to a particular target protein (red), such as lysozyme. Only in the presence of the target protein do the two halves of the cleaved luciferase enzyme (yellow) come together to create a bioluminescent signal. By analyzing this interaction, researchers develop mathematical models that can predict and control differentiation. Credit: Nikki McArthur and Carlos Cruz-Teran



Cells are constantly making decisions that lead to differentiation. For example, cells in an embryo make a series of decisions that determine whether they become neurons in some cases and muscle cells in others. How do cells make these decisions?

Researchers from Texas A&M University and North Carolina State University are investigating how cells facilitate decision-making processes. Through this work, they hope to be able to accurately measure the concentrations of specific vital signaling proteins in cell tissues. In addition, they will use the measurements to develop mathematical models that can predict and control cellular differentiation.

This research was recently published in ACS Omega.

“We want to understand differentiation decisions so that we can ultimately leverage them,” says Dr. Gregory Reeves, associate professor in the Artie McFerrin Division of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M. “We are technical tools to understand cell differentiation and describe its processes through equations. To accomplish these tasks, we need to understand the concentrations of the proteins in living tissues.”

However, determining the concentrations of important signaling proteins can be extremely difficult. To combat this problem, Reeves teamed up with researchers at North Carolina State University who used an experimental and analytical framework to develop mix-and-read assays. Mix-and-read assays mean that critical reagents are placed in conjunction with a lysed cell, allowing for luminescence detection if the target protein is present.

The researchers then used a protein technique to make two proteins that bind strongly to a target protein, in this case lysozyme. These two protein binders are fused with two halves of luciferase, an enzyme that creates bioluminescence, like you would see in a firefly.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1664329072_138_Determining-how-and-why-cells-make-decisions.jpg" alt="Bepalen hoe en waarom cellen beslissingen nemen" title="Graphic abstract. Credit: ACS Omega (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c02319″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: ACS Omega (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c02319



“When the target protein is bound by the two engineered protein binders, it brings the two halves of luciferase together to create bioluminescence, which we can use to make measurements,” Reeves said.

Researchers at Reeves’ lab analyzed a mathematical model of this method to predict how much bioluminescence results from the binding events, allowing them to determine the sensitivity of the test. This, in turn, will help researchers gain a deeper understanding of how and why cells make differentiation decisions.

The broader effects of this study include the use of this technique to detect the presence of target proteins, such as antibodies or upregulated cancer markers, in a cellular lysate.

“Other applications that we will use in my lab include being able to neatly measure some proteins that could not previously be measured in living tissues,” Reeves said.

The researchers also hope to further apply these methods to other classes of molecules that are difficult to detect in living tissues, such as mRNA.

This work is in collaboration with lead author Nikki McArthur, along with Dr. Balaji Rao, Dr. Carlos Cruz-Teran and Apoorva Thatavarty of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at North Carolina State University.

