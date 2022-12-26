Detectives launch murder investigation after a man in his 50s was stabbed to death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 50s who was stabbed to death on Christmas Day.

Police attended a residential address in Holloway Road, Islington, at 4:55pm on Sunday December 25 due to concerns for the welfare of a resident.

They found a man with a stab wound and immediately gave him first aid. Also in attendance were the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

Despite their efforts, the man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His relatives have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a north London police station. He remains in custody.

Detectives from the Specialized Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information should call the police via 101 citing reference CAD 3363/25 December. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.