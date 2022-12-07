Detectives investigating the death of the Briton in St. Lucia are investigating the possibility that he was killed by a former employee

Detectives investigating the shooting of a former British hotel manager in St. Lucia are looking into the possibility that he was killed by a disgruntled employee.

Donnie McKinnon, 51, who moved to the Caribbean island from Scotland in 2009, was shot dead by masked gunmen on the balcony of a bar in Soufriere on Saturday afternoon.

He died at the scene, while his photographer friend Peter Jackson, 72, was also rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. He has now made a full recovery.

A law enforcement source said today that officers investigating the incident have been speaking with former employees at the property managed by McKinnon, along with close aides.

They said: ‘Police in Soufriere have started talking to workers at the Soufriere Estate, where the murdered victim worked.

“They are looking into the possibility that this could have been carried out by a disgruntled employee.

‘The police are checking who was fired in the last month and who was against Mr McKinnon.

“They are leaving no stone unturned and are looking at all lines of inquiry.”

A former employee who was questioned by police said one of the detectives leading the investigation had spoken to him and a few others about the incident on Saturday.

They said, ‘The officer came up to me and asked if I saw anything or if I knew anyone who would have wanted to hurt Donnie.

‘I was asking about the people who work on the farm and what it was like to work for Donnie. I told him that Donnie was an affable man and that I was happy to work for him on the farm.

The former worker added: ”I had no problems with him. I loved his Scottish accent because it was so unusual.

‘I left his job to work elsewhere and kept in touch. I am baffled as to why he was killed. I feel sorry for his family.

Detectives are understood to be reviewing security cameras to see if they can identify the killers.

A local bystander, who lives near the bar, said: “Police were there checking and looking for any camera footage they could find that would help with their investigation.”

“People are scared and even if they know who is responsible, they won’t reveal it because they fear for their lives.”

Mr. McKinnon moved to St. Lucia 13 years ago to take up the position of manager of the Soufriere farm.

His friends say he was affable and often frequented trendy bars and venues to have a good time with his fellow Britons and local friends.

Local fisherman Antoine Martins said: “He always seems to be enjoying life on the island.” He smiled and greeted the people with whom he came into contact.

‘Sometimes he would get into verbal arguments with people and come out of it. I guess this is what makes people drink rum, regardless of who they are.

“He was a people man and enjoyed doing his job at Soufriere.

“This is a sad time in our community and we don’t expect that kind of thing to happen to us. He was treated like one of us. We are a peaceful people and we hope they find the bad people who did this.’

His photographer friend earlier this week spoke of his relief after surviving the shooting.

Jackson, an Accrington photographer who has lived on the island for 30 years, said McKinnon was the target of the attack.

He said The times: ‘I was lucky. My friend, it is not so. My friend was the target, not me. Wrong place, they say.

Mr. Jackson, a well-known community activist and former director of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, was taken to St Jude Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

He added: ‘The bullet went through my shoulder and I’m lucky to come out with a fractured humerus.

“We are a small community, but our medical services do a great job with limited resources.”

It comes as it was claimed yesterday that Mr McKinnon was shot dead in a ‘personal vendetta’.

Author and retired secondary school teacher Clive Sankardayal, a friend of both victims, said: “I’m still reeling from what happened to Peter and especially Donnie.”

He said Mr. McKinnon, who managed the Soufriere estate, which is home to tourist attractions Diamond Falls and Diamond Botanical Gardens, had recently moved in with his wife and young son.

McKinnon was also the General Manager of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen between 2007 and 2009.

The hotel said in a statement: “All of us at Marcliffe are devastated to learn of the death of Donnie McKinnon in such dire and violent circumstances.”

“We will remember him as the charming, modest and very popular boy that we all knew. He will be missed. We send our love and condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”