Detectives grill Manly stars and staff about rising NRL star who died in routine training session

The Coroners Court in New South Wales has launched an investigation into the death of young male star Keith Titmuss, who collapsed during training in November 2020.

In recent weeks, Sea Eagles players, coaching and medical staff have been interviewed by detectives.

Manly stars Josh Schuster and Jason Saab, Canterbury second rower Matt Doorey and Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu are among those who have been asked to speak to authorities to help with the matter.

Keith Titmuss died suddenly while training for the 2020 season

“Northern Beaches Police Commander are preparing a report to inform the coroner regarding the death of a 20-year-old man on Monday, November 23, 2020,” the NSW Police Department said in a statement.

Titmuss’ girlfriend has also been asked to cooperate with the investigation, the deputy said Sydney Morning Herald.

Titmuss’ death shocked Manly and the NRL as a whole when the promising youngster collapsed during a routine preseason training session at the Sea Eagles facility in Narrabeen.

The 20-year-old suffered a seizure while he was exercising and was then transported to the Royal North Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

His family hopes a coroner’s investigation can shed light on the cause of death

An initial autopsy report failed to determine the cause of death, and the toxicology report showed no signs of drug use.

The coroner’s investigation could lead to a formal inquest, though no date has been set.

“This case is still under investigation. No hearing date has been set and no subpoenas have been issued yet,” the New South Wales Coroners Court said in a statement.

Manly’s newly appointed CEO Tony Mestrov confirmed that the club had been asked to cooperate with the investigation.

Jason Saab, one of Titmuss’ best friends, has been asked to participate in the investigation

Saab revealed after Titmuss passed away that he had sent him a message on the day of his death

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Titmuss’ family wants to shed light on why the Manly player was initially taken to Northern Beaches Hospital before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital.

They also want to clarify whether they were denied the opportunity to say goodbye before life support was turned off.