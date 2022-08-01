Detective found dead inside of a Sydney police station as major investigation is launched

A detective has been found dead in a Sydney police station and a major investigation is now underway.

The body of a 46-year-old detective was found Monday afternoon at Ermington Police Station in Sydney’s southwest.

The officer was on duty at the time with a specialist command. NSW police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The death is expected to lead to a number of reports, involving the Professional Standards Command and Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

A report on the 46-year-old’s death is currently being prepared for the coroner.

The NSW Police Department provides support to colleagues and other staff at the station.

