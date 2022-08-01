WhatsNew2Day
Detective found dead inside of a police station as major investigation is launched

Australia
By Jacky

Shocking mystery as an Australian detective is found DEATH in a police station as a major investigation is launched

  • Police officer’s body found in southwestern Sydney police station
  • The 46-year-old detective was found dead at 12:00 on Monday
  • NSW police say the circumstances surrounding his death are not suspicious

By Sam McPhee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A detective has been found dead in a Sydney police station and a major investigation is now underway.

The body of a 46-year-old detective was found Monday afternoon at Ermington Police Station in Sydney’s southwest.

The officer was on duty at the time with a specialist command. NSW police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The death is expected to lead to a number of reports, involving the Professional Standards Command and Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

A report on the 46-year-old’s death is currently being prepared for the coroner.

The NSW Police Department provides support to colleagues and other staff at the station.

More to come.

