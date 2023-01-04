Detached house in Saratoga sells for $3.5 million

18692 Woodbank Way – Google Street View

A 3,387 square foot home built in 1976 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 18600 block of Woodbank Way in Saratoga was sold on December 21, 2022. The $3,500,000 purchase price equates to $1,033 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage and four parking spaces. It is set in 1.1 hectares of land.

