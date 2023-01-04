Detached house in Saratoga sells for $3.5 million

A 3,387 square foot home built in 1976 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 18600 block of Woodbank Way in Saratoga was sold on December 21, 2022. The $3,500,000 purchase price equates to $1,033 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage and four parking spaces. It is set in 1.1 hectares of land.
These nearby properties have also recently sold:
- On Via de Tesoros, Los Gatos, a 3,038 square foot home sold for $2,950,000 in December 2022, a price per square foot of $971. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- A 2,701-square-foot home on the 18600 block of Vessing Road in Saratoga sold for $3,425,000 in September 2022, a price per square foot of $1,268. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.