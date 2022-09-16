Destructive sun storm destroyed 38 Starlink satellites, costing Elon Musk’s SpaceX tens of millions
Destructive solar event destroyed 38 SpaceX Starlink satellites and cost Elon Musk’s company tens of millions in losses
- A massive solar event destroyed 38 Starlink satellites earlier this year
- The wave of solar particles and radiation caused our atmosphere to heat up and increase its density, preventing the satellites from reaching higher altitudes
- Thirty-eight Starlink satellites burned thousands of miles per hour, costing Elon Musk’s company tens of millions of dollars
- “This event brings out the urgent demands for a better understanding and accurate prediction of space weather,” researchers said in their study.
A solar destruction event earlier this year destroyed 38 of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites — costing his company tens of millions of dollars in losses.
SpaceX launched its low-latency Internet satellites into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 3, 49 — seemingly without incident at first.
At about the same time, a huge wave of solar particles and radiation washed over the Earth.
A solar destruction event earlier this year destroyed nearly 40 of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites — costing his company tens of millions of dollars in losses. Above: An illustration of a coronal mass ejection affecting Earth’s atmosphere
That wave was caused by an explosion on the sun’s surface — commonly called solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — that are part of space weather.
After it reached our planet, the solar material heated up our atmosphere and increased the density of the small amounts of air at the 130-mile altitude where the Starlink satellites had been sent.
The small satellites would raise themselves several hundred kilometers higher, but they didn’t because of the atmospheric drag – which, according to one study from American and Chinese researchers.
“This event highlights the urgent requirements for a better understanding and accurate space weather forecasting, as well as collaborations between industry and the space weather community,” the researchers wrote.
SpaceX launched its low-latency internet satellites into space on Feb. 3, 49 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida — seemingly without incident at first.
Thirty-eight of the Starlink satellites sank lower and lower — before burning up at thousands of miles per hour.
The study also found that the economic loss to SpaceX from the solar storm would have been “several tens of millions of dollars.”
“We have illustrated the eruption of the sun, the propagation of the solar wind and the improvement in atmospheric density, using both observed data and model simulations,” the study says.
Despite this, the satellites, each weighing about 570 pounds, posed no danger to anyone on the ground.
“The orbiting satellites pose no risk of collision with other satellites and by design they disappear on reentry — meaning no orbital debris is created and no satellite parts hit the ground,” SpaceX said in a statement at the time. declaration.
SpaceX has more than 3,000 satellites in orbit and plans to launch thousands more.
On September 10, Musk’s company launched 34 Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 taking off from Kennedy Space Center.
Thirty-eight of the Starlink satellites sank lower and lower — before burning up at thousands of miles per hour. Above: A burst of solar material exploding from the surface of the right side of the sun, 2012.
ELON MUSK’S SPACEX BRINGS BROADBAND INTERNET TO THE WORLD WITH ITS STARLINK CONSTELLATION OF SATELLITES
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched more than 3,000 of its “Starlink” space Internet satellites into orbit and hopes to have 30,000 in the air.
They form a constellation designed to provide low-cost broadband Internet service from low Earth orbit.
While satellite internet has been around for a while, it has suffered from high latency and unreliable connections.
Star Link is different. SpaceX said its goal is to provide high-speed, low-latency internet around the world, especially in remote areas.
Musk has previously said the company could provide three billion people who currently do not have access to the internet a cheap way to get online.
It will also help fund a future city on Mars.
Helping humanity reach the Red Planet and become multi-planetary is one of Musk’s long-cherished goals and what inspired him to start SpaceX.
Musk’s rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also plans to launch a constellation of satellites into low Earth orbit to provide broadband access to remote areas, as part of his Project Kuiper.
However, astronomers have expressed concern about the light pollution and other interference caused by these satellite constellations.