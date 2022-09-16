Destructive sun storm destroyed 38 Starlink satellites, costing Elon Musk’s SpaceX tens of millions

A solar destruction event earlier this year destroyed 38 of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites — costing his company tens of millions of dollars in losses.

SpaceX launched its low-latency Internet satellites into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 3, 49 — seemingly without incident at first.

At about the same time, a huge wave of solar particles and radiation washed over the Earth.

That wave was caused by an explosion on the sun’s surface — commonly called solar flares or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — that are part of space weather.

After it reached our planet, the solar material heated up our atmosphere and increased the density of the small amounts of air at the 130-mile altitude where the Starlink satellites had been sent.

The small satellites would raise themselves several hundred kilometers higher, but they didn’t because of the atmospheric drag – which, according to one study from American and Chinese researchers.

“This event highlights the urgent requirements for a better understanding and accurate space weather forecasting, as well as collaborations between industry and the space weather community,” the researchers wrote.

Thirty-eight of the Starlink satellites sank lower and lower — before burning up at thousands of miles per hour.

The study also found that the economic loss to SpaceX from the solar storm would have been “several tens of millions of dollars.”

“We have illustrated the eruption of the sun, the propagation of the solar wind and the improvement in atmospheric density, using both observed data and model simulations,” the study says.

Despite this, the satellites, each weighing about 570 pounds, posed no danger to anyone on the ground.

“The orbiting satellites pose no risk of collision with other satellites and by design they disappear on reentry — meaning no orbital debris is created and no satellite parts hit the ground,” SpaceX said in a statement at the time. declaration.

SpaceX has more than 3,000 satellites in orbit and plans to launch thousands more.

On September 10, Musk’s company launched 34 Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 taking off from Kennedy Space Center.

