Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams reveals Beyoncé’s extreme training methods

World superstar Beyoncé would sing while walking on a treadmill as part of her workout with Destiny’s Child.

Michelle Williams said the unorthodox training ritual was encouraged by Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles, who led the girl group.

Speaking on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O . from KIIS FMsaid Michelle, “That was training for all the girls in Destiny’s Child.”

Michelle said the group would have a lot of stamina and stamina while singing and dancing live as part of their incredible live shows.

“He was a great trainer. I would like to compare him to a coach who wants to make sure his team wins the championship,” she said.

Michelle went on to say that training for Destiny’s Child was like preparing for the Olympics.

Destiny’s Child was founded in Houston, Texas, and debuted in 1997 with the single No No No.

The most prominent members were Michelle, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé.

The group broke up in 2006. However, they have reunited for several life appearances, including the Superbowl in 2013.

It comes after Michelle was unmasked on Tuesday night in the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

Former Spice Girl Mel B was speechless when she guessed the identity of the celebrity behind the mask.

“I knew I knew that voice. I knew it. I knew it. You’re amazing,” said a shocked Mel B.

Michelle replied, “From one girl group to another girl group that is the blueprint that paved the way.”

“The times we were in London, all those times in the early 2000s, we met everyone but not the Spice Girls!”

After she was exposed, Michelle revealed the meaning behind her performance of Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.

‘Can I tell you something about the performance? We were all on the verge of tears. What does that song mean to you?’ Chrissie Swan asked.

Michelle explained: “It’s no secret that I was engaged and it didn’t work out. I only remember those words. It kind of articulated that this is what I wanted to say.’

‘Until you actually say it in full voice, it was almost like therapy. And that’s just how it came out. That’s what music can do to you if you just let it go.’