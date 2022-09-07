Bungie’s New Eruption Mode for Lot 2 is the most exciting thing that has happened to the player-versus-player (PvP) Crucible for years. If you remember Cranked from Dutythis is Lot 2‘s version. You run around eliminating players in the Iron Banner playlist to build streaks, then get hunted by the whole other team in an elaborate cat-and-mouse game.

After a few frustrating years of Lot 2 PvP, Eruption is fast, rewarding and a lot of fun. I’m addicted.

Lot 2 is known for its space magic and abilities, and Eruption makes this a really exciting back and forth whether you’re experienced in PvP or not. Burst is Clash with energy boosts based on kill streaks. It’s like a mix of the Mayhem mode and the regular Clash, but stripes increase the amount of energy you get for your skills.

The energy boosts increase with each consecutive kill on a streak, making you “Surging” as you run around chasing other players. Once you reach five streak, you will be ‘Primed’ and players from the opposing team will be able to see you clearly on their screen. The hunt for Iron Banner has begun, and if you fail to kill within 15 seconds… TREE you explode.

Outburst sounds chaotic on paper, and it plays chaotic in the funniest way possible. It’s fast, like the recent Arc 3.0 changes, and it’s designed to reward players for streaks and teamwork. The only negative I can see around Eruption at the moment is that playing against a six stack of players is still no fun, and this new mode is only available during Iron Banner, which comes out only twice a season.

Eruption launched at the perfect time for Lot 2. Bungie struggles with PvP in Lot 2 in recent years after players had to wait nearly 1,000 days for a new card in the game. A recent Iron Banner overhaul saw the re-introduction of Rift and a new Disjunction map, but neither thrilled PvP players. Early issues with Rift also dampened the general mood around Iron Banner.

I play way too many hours Lot 2 PvP and I have struggled with the problematic cheat issues, lack of maps, sandbox balancing, and constant meta-shifting. It’s been a frustrating experience for the past few years, but Eruption feels like a breath of fresh air. Bungie even seems to have balanced the mode against bigger maps like Disjunction, Eternity, and Vostok, so everything feels faster on the smaller maps.

“We’re excited to get Eruption into everyone’s hands, and we hope it continues to illustrate our desire to bring new and unique experiences to the Crucible and Iron Banner,” said Bungie when it announced eruption earlier this year. The Lot 2 developer now plans “a known” [PvP] mode with a unique experience in season 19″ of Lot 2, which starts on December 6. If it’s as fun as Eruption, I can’t wait.