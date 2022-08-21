Destiny 2 Fortnite Skins Leak Ahead of Bungie’s Lightfall Event

Bungie seems to be getting ready to add Fortnite hides on Lot 2. After Fortnite nice MidaRado teased a potential Destiny 2 collab over the weekend, Ginsor – a well-known Destiny dataminer — confirmed the crossover with an image showing several classics Fortnite skins in Lot 2.

The image, likely obtained from Bungie’s own website, features a Titan armor set very similar to the Black Knight skin originally available with the Season Pass of Fortnite season 2. Destiny‘s Warlock also appears with a Fortnite-like Drift Mask, and the Hunter is very similar Fortnitethe Omega skin.

It is not clear how Lot 2 players can get these Fortnite skins, or when they are part of the game. It is more than likely that the Fortnite skins will be universal ornaments in Lot 2, so players can apply them to any armor set and customize characters. Rumors also suggest Fortnite can get his own too Destiny skins, and there are plenty of characters that Bungie might have in the Fortnite world.

This isn’t the first time Bungie has added crossover content to Lot 2. Bungie celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special content drop including Halo-like guns in Lot 2. The 30th Anniversary Package for Lot 2released late last year featured a Magnum-esque pistol, in addition to a Battle Rifle-esque pulse rifle in the looter shooter.

This one Fortnite crossover leak comes just days before Bungie season 18 of Lot 2, and the franchise’s next major expansion: Lightfall. Bungie has planned a Lot 2 showcase for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. It’s the first major Lot 2 since Sony acquired Bungie for $3.7 billion earlier this year.