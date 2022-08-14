Destino The Label founder starts a business after her father dies of brain cancer

Victoria Scuteri was 20 years old when she was told her father would lose his life to brain cancer.

The cafe manager and her two siblings, from Melbourne, were nervously waiting for their mother to return home from hospital in 2020 when she broke the devastating news.

Her father Joe, 50, was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GMA) – an aggressive form of brain cancer – and given only 12 months to live.

To honor his life, Victoria and Joe launched Destino The Label in October 2021, which focuses on Italian culture.

Today, their jewelry and candles are sold every 10 minutes and the products can be found in over 15 stores across Australia.

Victoria Scuteri (pictured, left) launched Destino The Label, inspired by her late father Joe (pictured, right) who died of brain cancer in April 2021

The brand pays tribute to Joe’s life and is inspired by the family’s Italian heritage

Before the diagnosis, Joe was a busy man who ran fruit stalls, worked 70 hours a week and was never sick a day.

He suffered a seizure in April 2020 but was released from the hospital.

Victoria said their local GP kept pushing for further testing – and the brain tumor was eventually found.

“Overnight he had brain surgery and six weeks later he started chemotherapy,” she said.

“You never want anyone to go through this kind of situation… it’s just awful.”

After the surgery, Joe spent nearly two months in the hospital, undergoing speech therapy.

Today, the jewelry and candles are sold every 10 minutes and the products can be found in over 15 stores across Australia

Having just finished her business studies at university, Victoria reduced her working hours to 15 hours a week after being diagnosed to spend more time with her father.

“I just thought I wanted to be there and take care of him,” she told FEMAIL.

“He retired overnight, so we started working on the company together to keep his mind active.

“He was a spiritual man and the only thing that stayed with me was when he said, ‘Life is painfully beautiful. Don’t cry for me, I’m fine’.’

Before the shocking prognosis, Joe (pictured with Victoria) was a busy man who ran fruit stalls, worked 70 hours a week and never got sick

Victoria and Joe worked together developing the brand idea before he died. The pair came up with the brand name ‘Destino’, which means ‘Destiny’ in Italian, and Joe always wore a ‘cornicello’ or ‘corno’ charm in the shape of a chili around his neck.

The pair came up with the brand name ‘Destino’, which means ‘Destiny’ in Italian, and Joe always wore a ‘cornicello’ or ‘corno’ charm in the shape of a chili pepper around his neck.

“In our household, we say ‘Il Destino’ when something happens that cannot be explained, be it tragic or amazing,” said Victoria.

The chili symbol represents good luck, wards off evil and provides protection for those who wear it – similar to the ‘evil eye’.

“I wanted to make jewelry with women’s corno, so we started looking for the charms together and formulating the products,” said Victoria.

“We found that the concept was not well known enough, although most Italians wear it from the day of their birth.”

The cornos are also placed around candles to protect the home, and the scents are inspired by other aspects of Italian culture – including limoncello, cannoli, figs and the Amalfi Coast.

“Dad used to drink limoncello and I grew up eating fresh figs from Nonno’s trees, so every business decision has cultural significance,” said Victoria.

“In our household, we say ‘Il Destino’ when something happens that cannot be explained, be it tragic or amazing,” said Victoria. The chili symbol represents good luck, wards off evil and offers protection to those who wear it – similar to the ‘evil eye’

Victoria said her father lived normally until the last few weeks before his death and unfortunately he passed away in June 2021

Victoria said her father lived normally until the last few weeks before his death in June 2021.

“Losing my father was the greatest tragedy I’ve ever had to go through,” she said.

“Especially because he isn’t there at my wedding or when I have kids.

“Losing recently felt like I’d lost a huge part of myself, but working on Destino I feel like I’m slowly getting that back — it’s like he’s still with me.”

After launch, the company turned $10,000 in ten minutes and today it flipped six figures.