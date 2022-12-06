Despite economic chaos and leadership, political donations to Tories have plummeted by almost HALF

<!–

The Tories suffered a massive drop in donations when leadership chaos and economic strife gripped Britain earlier this year, new figures reveal today.

The party received £2.9m in the third quarter of 2022 between July and September, up from £5.3m in the second quarter of the year.

The fallout came at a time when Boris Johnson stepped down as prime minister and was eventually replaced by Liz Truss after a leadership campaign against Rishi Sunak fueled by insider sniping.

It also includes the period when she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng held their mini-budget, which spooked markets and sent lending rates skyrocketing.

Labour, by contrast, received £4.7m in donations in the third quarter, up from £3.8m in the second quarter, according to the Electoral Commission.

The figures come as Labor confidence grows ahead of the next general election, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party fresh off a resounding victory in the Chester by-election last week and holding a strong lead in the polls over the Conservatives. .

A Labor Party spokesman said: “Donors are turning to Labor because they can see that we are a changed party who are serious about going into government and building a fairer, greener and more dynamic Britain.”

“We are very grateful for all the support, big or small, as we prepare to fight in the next general election.”

The party is understood to expect to record even higher donation figures in the coming quarter.

The Liberal Democrats registered around £1.7 million, according to results submitted to the Electoral Commission, with more than £11 million in total donated to 19 independent UK political parties.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), led by Nicola Sturgeon, received £396,000 from July to September.

Louise Edwards, director of regulation for the Electoral Commission, said: ‘Parties are legally required to verify that donations they accept come from permitted sources and to report them to us.

‘While these laws help voters understand where political donations come from, reforms are needed to modernize and further safeguard the system.

“We have been recommending for some time that the UK Government and Parliament work with us to improve donation controls and increase confidence in the UK political finance regime.”

Labor has now been ahead in the Redfield & Wilton Strategies polls for a year, with the latest gap being 22 points.

Mark Pawsey has become the 14th Tory to declare he will leave the House of Commons in the upcoming election, with Labor apparently on course for a landslide victory.

As the deadline set by Conservative bosses for politicians to declare their intentions passed last night, the Rugby and Bulkington MP said he had decided not to stand again.

With Labor trailing miles behind in the polls, the UK facing the worst drop in living standards in a generation and constituency lines being redrawn, many are considering leaving Parliament.

On Friday, former Foreign Minister Sajid Javid became the most important figure to announce his departure “after much reflection.”

However, Liz Truss will not join the pre-election exodus of Conservative MPs. It is understood that the former prime minister will defend her seat in south-west Norfolk despite the disastrous end of her brief stint at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has also told his electoral association that he intends to stay.