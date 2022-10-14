Despite defensive woes, Phillies have still found an unusual path to success

With their regular-season record of 87-75 and near collapse in September, the Philadelphia Phillies don’t look like a team destined for a deep playoff run.

Even if you had no idea what the club’s record was, you could argue that they don’t look that good at the most basic level.

With injury-limited Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, they come from four players whose best position is currently designated batter. According to Baseball-Reference, that’s 887 pounds of slugger this team is pinning its hopes on.

The Phillies have a great chance of overthrowing the defending World Series champions and reaching the NLCS — and it’s no exaggeration to say they’re pushing the defense forward. According to FanGraphs’ UZR-based defensive value measure, only two teams have been worse off in leather than Philadelphia this season.

We tend to associate strong defense with post-season success, and in recent years the correlation between the two has been strong.

Since expanding to 10 playoff teams in 2012, we have a sample of 40 teams that have reached the ALCS or NLCS. None of them were a bottom three defense based on defensive value.

In fact, almost as many of those teams literally had the best defense of the majors (4) as one in the bottom third of the league (5).

Here’s how those 40 clubs break down the defensive quality:

Top-5 defense Top-10 defense Bottom-10 Defense Bottom-5 Defense 10 24 5 0

We’re dealing with a single statistic here, but it’s clear that teams that are butchers in the field have rarely gotten very far. The team most similar to the current Phillies we’ve seen recently are the 2012 and 2013 Detroit Tigers who paired Miguel Cabrera and Prince Fielder on the corners with full-time DHs (Delmon Young and Victor Martinez) and an aging core.

But even they were better than Philadelphia, which makes this Phillies team a statistical curiosity. While it’s possible the Phillies will be gone in a matter of days, it’s worth wondering if they’re presenting a model for how teams can survive defensive constraints.

Philadelphia is softening its Achilles heel in a number of ways.

The most obvious is to produce offensively. The Phillies wouldn’t outrun Schwarber and Castellanos if they didn’t expect to be offensively compensated for their troubles. Philadelphia’s offense has not been elite offensive this season (106 wRC+), but it was clearly above average.

If you can’t hit or defend, you’re just the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia also helps nullify his defense with excellent pitching. The rotation of the team is led by Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, who pitched 13 shutout innings in the wildcard round. Their bullpen lacks big names, but it’s deep.

Put it all together and you have a staff that finished fourth in the majors in fWAR during the regular season. An inability to convert batted balls into outs meant that the group’s ERA (3.98) overtook the FIP (3.60) by a significant margin, but the pitching was still good enough to keep the team’s run suppression solid .

The way Philadelphia’s pitchers were productive is also noteworthy. The most intuitive way to compensate for poor glove work would be a high strikeout rate, and the Phillies finished 10th in the league in K/9 (8.97). They also provided MLB’s third-lowest exit speed (87.8 mph), making life easier for a range of fielders who needed all the help they could get.

One last interesting way the Phillies dealt with their defensive shortcomings is by having arguably the best defender in the league and the most important position on the diamond. JT Realmuto was an absolute rock star at catcher this season.

He spent 127.2 more innings behind the plate than any other catcher and posted a high score of 44 percent on stealing. His masterly control of the running game and his blocking ability helped the Phillies sideline all season, even when his teammates gave away.

No one will focus on the 2022 Phillies as the template to build the next great champion from. After all, this team is an underdog in the NLDS.

Yet they give a different flavor to the 2022 playoffs and help show that the shape of your strengths and weaknesses is less important than their size.

