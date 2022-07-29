Despite Biden’s Success on Judges, Progressives Demand Faster Pace

“Republicans held hearings during the recess to move more Trump judges, and Democrats should do the same now,” said Chris Kang, general counsel for Demand Justice, a progressive group. “This isn’t radical — there’s a recent precedent for it that just needs to be followed.”

With the midterm elections approaching, this is where President Biden stands.

When the Republican majority and Donald J. Trump’s presidency seemed in jeopardy in 2020, Senator Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican then the majority leader, adopted a mantra of “don’t leave a vacancy” and followed a policy of trying to fill every possible judicial gap before a power shift. But the Republicans were not at the mercy of the Democrats for cooperation, as they had a slightly larger majority that allowed for more flexibility.

Senate Democrats say no one Biden-nominated judges want to confirm more than they do, but given the 50-50 Senate and the evenly divided Judiciary Committee, they don’t have the leeway that Mr. McConnell had in recent years. They see the confirmation of 74 judges so far in the past two years — including a new Supreme Court justice — as a significant achievement, and they say there is a real possibility of crossing 100 by the end of the year.

“We’re doing a fantastic job,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat and majority leader, who has long had a deep interest in court confirmations.

Democrats have also warned of the dangers of becoming too aggressive in promoting nominees, given the 11-11 split in the judicial panel, which oversees the confirmation process. The committee has already had to juggle regular absences from lawmakers due to the coronavirus and other health concerns.

Judiciary Committee rules require at least one Republican to be present to conduct business, such as voting to send nominees to the floor, and Democrats say a Republican response to Democratic heavy-handedness could lead to fewer judicial nominees coming forward. come, no more.