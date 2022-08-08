Desperate search is launched after a family vanish deep in the Australian outback

<!–

A frantic search is underway for a Queensland family of four who vanished in the NSW outback during a long-distance road trip.

NSW Police said the family left Noccundra Hotel on Warry Gate Road in South West Queensland between 12.30pm and 3pm on Sunday.

Darian Aspinall, 27, along with her two children Winter Bellamy, two, and Koda Bellamy, four, and their grandmother, 50-year-old Leah Gooding, were travelling in far western NSW when they disappeared.

The family were headed to accommodation in Packsaddle, a remote township in the west of the state, but never arrived and were reported missing.

Police have been told that this stop was part of their journey to Adelaide.

A police investigation was launched after the family failed to arrive at their destination and could not be contacted.

Police said the family were driving a charcoal-coloured Hyundai Tucson with Queensland registration 729CV2.

All four travellers have been described as Caucasian in appearance.

Darian has dark brown hair, tattoos on her right arm and wears glasses and the children have brown hair and blue eyes, police say.

A geo-targeted text message has been sent to people in Packsaddle, Tibooburra, Broken Hill and surrounding areas in NSW’s far west region.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Wilcannia Police Station on 8083 8099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.