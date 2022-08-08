Desperate search for missing California girl Kiely Rodni, 16, who vanished after campground party

A desperate search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared Friday night on her way home from a camping party in what police believe was a kidnapping.

Kiely Rodni (16) has not been seen since Saturday around 12.30 pm. She was seen driving her Honda CRV away from a school dance at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, but has not been heard from since.

She was one of 100 children who attended the party. Truckee is a small, rural town near Lake Tahoe, next to the Nevada state line.

Kiely’s family runs The Lost Trail Lodge, a small hotel on the property where they live. It’s about 12 miles from where she was abducted.

The Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. Kiely was one of the 100 kids at the party on Friday night

Kiely was last seen leaving the party in her Honda CRV. The car remains missing, along with her

Police in the area are now treating her disappearance as a kidnapping and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

It is unclear what evidence they have that the teen was taken.

On a Sunday night appeal, Kiely’s distraught mother pleaded, “Please, we just want to see our daughter at home.

“We don’t intend to arrest anyone or get anyone in trouble.”

Kiely’s phone has been out of service since she left the party, leading the police to believe she’s been kidnapped. Her car has still not been found.

‘We’re so scared. We miss her terribly and love her so much.

“If you see this, please come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.

Kiely’s desperate mom Lindsey made a video call on Sunday begging for information

Kiely’s parents run this small hotel, The Lost Trail Lodge, 20 miles from where she was found. It is unclear if anyone was staying at the lodge on Friday when she disappeared

Police believe Kiely was kidnapped because her car still hasn’t been found and her phone is out of order

“If you know where she is or know anything about where she might be… please come forward.

"We don't want to arrest anyone or get anyone in trouble, we just want to see our daughter at home," her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said in her video call.

Kiely is 5ft 2 and weighs 115lbs. She was last seen wearing green pants and a black top.

Friends and family have a GoFundMe to collect reward money in the hope that it could yield tips. They have raised nearly $5,000 so far.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police at 530-886-5375