Desperate Putin ‘is considering turning to Kim Jong Un for help in Ukraine’

A desperate Vladimir Putin is considering turning to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un for help with his invasion of Ukraine, and is willing to provide energy and grain in exchange for 100,000 soldiers, according to reports in Russia.

North Korea has made it clear through “diplomatic channels” that it is not only providing construction workers to repair war damage, but is also willing to provide a massive force in an attempt to tip the balance in Moscow’s favour, the Regnum news agency reported.

They would be deployed with the armed forces of the separatist pro-Putin Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] and the Luhansky People’s Republic [LPR]which Kim has recently recognized as independent countries.

“The country is ready to transfer up to 100,000 of its soldiers to Donbas,” the pro-Kremlin news agency said. “Pyongyang will be able to transfer its tactical units to Donbas.”

In return, grain and energy would be delivered to Kim’s stricken economy.

A leading defense expert in Moscow, Reserve Colonel Igor Korotchenko, told Russian state television: “We should not be shy about accepting the hand extended to us by Kim Jong-un.”

Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defense magazine on Rossiya 1 channel, said: “There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are willing to participate in the conflict.”

He was challenged by other hosts of the propaganda channel if they could be volunteers from North Korea where total obedience is required.

But he said the North Korean people were "resilient and undemanding" and "the most important thing is that they are motivated."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019.

“If North Korean volunteers want to participate in the conflict with their artillery systems, a wealth of counter-battery warfare experience and large-caliber multiple-launch missile systems made in North Korea, let’s give the green light to their volunteer impulse.”

He said: “If North Korea expresses a desire to fulfill its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we must allow it.” It was the “sovereign right of the DPR and LPR to sign the relevant agreements,” he said.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is a “fascist” country as one of many ways to justify Putin’s brutal invasion, which killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, Russia should end its participation in international sanctions against Kim’s regime, Korotchenko claimed.

Ties between Russia and North Korea date back to 1948, when the Soviet Union became the first country to officially recognize the DPRK. During the Korean War, the Korean People’s Army was supported by the USSR.

Relations between the two countries continued even after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, with Vladimir Putin attaching greater importance to them when he was elected president in 2000. Kim Jong Un accepted an invitation to visit Russia in 2015, and the couple met at Russian Soul – in Vladivostok – on 2019.

When Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, North Korea was one of five countries to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the invasion.

North Korea also became the third country to recognize independence from the breakaway states of Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine – territory occupied by Russian forces during the invasion.

Ukraine responded by cutting all diplomatic ties with North Korea.

The recent addition to Ukraine’s arsenal of US-made HIMARS missile systems (pictured) has turned Kiev’s favor in some regions, allowing Ukrainian forces to neutralize Russia’s use of artillery strikes. Pictured: Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 ‘Grad’ fires at Russian frontline positions in the Kharkov region, Aug. 2

Pictured: Residents carry their belongings near buildings destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol

The claim about North Koreans comes as Russia is desperately trying to bolster its frontline troops by recruiting prisoners in exchange for waiving their jail terms.

A father’s army of men in their 50s and 60s is also being recruited with the offer of wages higher than many receive in Putin’s moribund economy.

It comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth month, after Moscow boldly expected to take Kiev within days. Instead, Putin’s forces have had to fight a protracted conflict against a fierce Ukrainian defense, with predictions putting Russian fatalities in the tens of thousands.

The recent addition to Ukraine’s arsenal of US-made HIMARS missile systems has even moved the knob in Kiev’s favor in some regions.

Ukrainian officials have said they operate up to a dozen HIMARS systems, the accuracy and long range of which have allowed Kiev to reduce Russia’s artillery advantage.

Korotchenko is known for his fierce pro-Putin rhetoric.

He recently urged Putin to bomb Kiev with a Kalibr cruise missile labeled ‘Hasta la vista baby!’ during every farewell visit by Boris Johnson – not to ‘kill’ the British Prime Minister, but to show strength.

Russians should feel “no shame” about their ambition to wipe out Ukraine as an independent state, he also recently said.

Such a target was “absolutely healthy,” he said.

“It was said here that Russia is trying to wipe Ukraine off the geopolitical world map,” he said. ‘That’s not quite it. We are wiping an anti-Russia project off the geopolitical world map…’

Ukraine had “never existed” as a truly independent state in the past, he falsely claimed. “It is an artificial ‘formation’ that came into being thanks to the national policies pursued by the Bolsheviks after 1917,” he said.

But now it had become “a springboard for an attack on Russia.”

Its political elite ‘has no right to exist from the point of view of the national interests of our country’.

The West “will not be able to influence the decisiveness of the leadership of our country and our people to ensure that such a threat from the area now called Ukraine never exists.”