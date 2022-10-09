Desperate pet owners want to track down mystery cat killer after spate of ‘up to 13’ poisonings

Desperate pet owners cry for help as they try to catch a mysterious cat killer after a spate of ‘up to 13’ poisonings hits a town in North Wales.

Leanne Shaw, 34, begged for more information when her three-year-old cat Binx died out of the blue.

But she now claims that after contacting other cat owners in the area, there have been up to 13 sudden deaths in ‘a very small area of ​​Flint’ in North Wales.

Ms Shaw was shocked to see her beloved pet lying next to a toad in pain before rushing him to the vet, but to no avail.

She described Binx as “moving like a zombie cat” after he started having seizures and scratching her.

An autopsy revealed the cat died of antifreeze poisoning, which Ms. Shaw is warning others about.

Her two children, ages eight and five, are heartbroken after seeing the cat in ‘extreme pain’.

She first became suspicious after two more cats suddenly died nearby.

Leanne Shaw, 34, is on the hunt for a mysterious cat killer after her three-year-old cat Binx (pictured) died of antifreeze poisoning

“We thought it was a little suspicious that two cats died from the same thing,” said the mother of two.

“I mean, one cat could have been an accident, but having two cats die of the same thing a month apart got us all thinking.

“Then I started worrying about my cats. I have three, so I called them all for their tea, but only two came back that night.”

Mrs. Shaw began searching for her cat when she heard a meow coming from a nearby toad.

“I called his name at the top of the path and heard him cry. I knew right away that it was him and that he was not well, the meow was terrible and painful,’ she explained.

“As I made my way through the thorns and nettles, I saw him lying on his side, his fur soaked, covered in leaves, mud and sticks.

“When I carried him home he sounded in so much pain, he had chemical burns on his mouth and he kept having seizures with random bouts of what can only be described as hallucinatory.

“He looked at me very calmly and yet suddenly his eyes widened, his claws came out and he looked terrified as he tried his best to kick his legs, they weren’t working in coordination at all.

“I had to put him on the floor at one point when he scratched me. It was terrifying to see him so scared, but move like a zombie cat before plunging back to the ground.”

Ms Shaw, mother of two, claims ‘up to 13’ cats have died from antifreeze poisoning in small flint area

Ms Shaw said she received a private message from “at least five people” whose cats in the area were similarly poisoned by antifreeze.

She added: “In addition to those who responded to my post, 13 cats have died from antifreeze in this very small area of ​​Flint.

‘Please keep your pets safe, make sure you feed them regularly and on a schedule that they know when and where their food comes from, make sure fresh water is kept out and topped up to make sure they know where they can drink safely.

“If you see any suspicious activity from anyone about this, even if it turns out to be innocent, report it to anyone in the area if you have any suspicions as to who it might be, contact the RSPCA and report it, they will check out and it’s all confidential.’

A North Wales Police spokesman said: ‘Around 11pm on Thursday, 22 September, we received a report that a cat has been suspected of being poisoned on Coed Onn Road, Flint.

“Agents are investigating the reports and are asking anyone with information to assist with inquiries to contact agents at 101.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: ‘These are extremely sad and disturbing incidents and we extend our condolences to the owners of the cats who have lost their lives and urge pet owners in the area to be vigilant.

“At this stage we don’t know if these were accidental or intentional incidents, but in the meantime we would like to ask everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals and make sure they are safe and out of the way.” ‘