Desperate family of four is forced to live in a tent as Australia’s rental crisis worsens

Young Australian family forced to live in tent after being evicted

A young Australian couple lives in a tent with two young children after moving to Queensland and unable to find a home.

Eric and Bec Reader recently moved from Western Australia to Brisbane after a dispute with a relative.

After arriving in Queensland, the parents could not continue to pay for housing and now live in a tent with their two and a half year old daughter and four month old son.

‘Unfortunately I have no more money and I can’t anymore. It’s now a matter of what I have to do to keep a roof over my family’s head,” Mr Reader told Today.

The father said a relative had “caused a lot of drama” and kicked him out of the house.

Shortly afterwards, the rest of his family was also asked to leave.

“Unfortunately, I was forced to move out of the house and stay in motels,” he explained.

“Now it has come to the point where my wife and children have also been evicted,” Eric said.

The family now lives in a tent in Eight Mile Plains in the south of the city and uses portable cooking equipment to prepare meals for the children.

“We just don’t have any money left. We no longer have the option of staying in motels. So now we’ve resorted to this,” Eric told Today.

The mother offers comfort to their daughter by telling her that they are just on a ‘camping trip’.

“It just tells her we’re going on a little camping trip.”

The family is now saving money to move to Tasmania, where they have relatives to live with and a job, but they are struggling to pay for the move.

The parents said they were desperate to get their newborn son out of the tent and told them to get him somewhere “dry and warm.”

Despite several attempts to contact government officials, the father said the system had failed them.

‘The worst part is that I approached organization after organisation. For example, I went to Centrelink and was given a list of different services I could call,” he told Today.

“I had already called those services and they told me there was nothing they could do.”