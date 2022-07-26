Desperate Aussie businesses offer sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and other incentives to lure workers

Australian business owners are taking drastic measures to attract new employees, with some offering up to $10,000 in sign-up bonuses and other incentives.

Following the pandemic, staff shortages have paralyzed industries across the country, including trade and services, healthcare, transportation, construction, logistics and manufacturing.

Desperate employers are trying to fight the staff shortage by offering people thousands of dollars worth of work.

Christian Sutton (pictured) of Conquer Fitness in Queensland said it was difficult to find qualified and skilled workers in regional areas and is offering a $2,500 to $5,000 bonus for a new personal trainer

Christian Sutton of Conquer Fitness in Kingaroy, 220km northwest of Brisbane, said finding workers in regional areas was ‘incredibly difficult’ with ‘sleek selections’ [to find] trained workers’.

“There are so many opportunities we offer in the stimulus package to entice people out,” Mr Sutton told Sunrise.

“It was a real struggle to find qualified and skilled workers to become personal trainers in the gym, for sure.

‘I think it’s hard to get people in the regions and that’s why we have such a big package to get people from those more urban areas.

Head of TX Winning Group Ed Brenac said companies in the CBD are also struggling with staff shortages and have offered bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 for all new starters.

However, businesses in the heart of Sydney’s CBD are also facing the pressure of staff shortages and are attracting new hires with bonuses.

“We’re struggling in those entry-level positions and those customer-facing positions… we’re always looking for people with a great attitude,” said Mr. Brenac.

“We also offer a $1,000 bonus for all new starters, and in our online call center.

“In transportation and logistics, we offer the $2,000 bonus for truck drivers, trade and warehouse workers, as well as in our stores.”

In Melbourne, a Grill’d franchise said it was willing to pay someone $10,000 to sign up.

Grill’d Chief Operating Officer Aaron Fitzgerald told reporters finding new hires was a challenge.

“We are committed to finding talented and capable people and talented leaders for our restaurants,” said Mr. Fitzgerald.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that there are almost as many job vacancies as unemployed Australians.

More than 480,000 jobs are available nationwide, while the number of Australians who classify themselves as unemployed stands at 548,100.

The record number of available jobs is up 14 percent from February and more than double the number of jobs offered in February 2020.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labor Statistics at the ABS, said the number of companies looking for at least one more employee has also skyrocketed.

“A quarter of companies reported having at least one vacancy in May this year,” he says.

“This percentage was more than double the pre-pandemic level in February 2020 (11 percent), demonstrating how much harder companies are finding staff.”

Victoria saw the number of vacancies rise by 18 percent in just three months, while the vacancies available in NSW grew by 12 percent.

2GB radio host Ben Fordham said there are Australians who should be working but won’t and who have become addicted to wellbeing

In April, 2GB radio host Ben Fordham partially blamed Centrelink receivers for a massive labor shortage.

“But let’s face it – not everyone is looking for a job,” said Fordham.

‘Not everyone wants a job and the measures are not working. Every day we hear a different story about staff shortages.’

The radio host said that despite measures to increase the workforce with 175,000 foreign workers, backpackers and international students, the problem would not be solved.

“The truth is that there are Australians who should be working but don’t. They’ve gotten used to welfare, they’ve become addicted to it,” he said.

“We’ve made it too easy for people to sit around while others do the heavy lifting and the workers pay for it.”

Centrelink recipients have recently been criticized by recruitment agencies for submitting applications for positions they do not intend to work in just to receive Social Security benefits

Recruiters recently tagged along with some Centrelink recipients for applying for positions they don’t intend to work for, just to receive Social Security benefits.

A resume that Daily Mail Australia saw was of a person who admitted to running his own business and applying for the job because ‘in the current climate I have to be on Centrelink’.