Desks are three times dirtier than toilet seats, study finds

Here we spend eight hours a day working, eating and drinking. Many will be shocked to learn that our desks are three times dirtier than toilet seats.

One study found that the average keyboard harbors as many germs as a kitchen trash can, while a computer mouse is dirtier than a typical doormat.

Smears were taken of each item in UK offices and then compared to dirty household items.

The average desk had nearly 21,000 germs per square inch, a keyboard typically had 3,295 germs, compared to 1,676 for a mouse. And office phones were home to more than 25,000 germs.

A study found that the average keyboard harbors as many germs as a kitchen trash can, while a computer mouse is dirtier than a typical doormat

Karim Samani, director of cleaning company TechDisinfect, said: ‘Desks and office supplies can be up to four times dirtier than a toilet seat because we spend so much more time on them.

‘People tend to eat and drink at their desks, without thinking about cleaning up afterwards. Also, employees do not tend to disinfect regularly.’

He added: ‘Viruses, germs and bacteria can be very easily transmitted around the house, but our workplaces may pose a much greater danger.

“Everything from coffee cups to keyboards can carry infection.

“It’s not just high-traffic common areas that can harbor a virus, some viruses can survive for up to a day on surfaces such as metals and plastics, meaning everyday IT equipment, such as laptops, tablets, phones, keyboards, mice, printers etc. can be hotspots for transmission.’

A spokeswoman for the website Fasthosts.co.uk, who conducted the investigation, said: ‘When we started an investigation like this, we wondered if we would get shocking results.

“And by comparing toilet seats, doormats and kitchen bins to regular desk items, we were surprised to find out just how dirty desks can actually be.”

She added: “With more employers encouraging and even requiring employees to return to the office full-time, or at least in a hybrid environment, this is something companies should consider.