Designing Women star Delta Burke makes a rare outing running errands in LA

Designing Women alum Delta Burke did some household chores in LA’s San Fernando Valley last week.

The rarely seen Hollywood star, 66, was spotted on a trip to the cleaners last Thursday afternoon, before treating herself to a gourmet lunch and later heading to the post office to ship some antiques.

During her first stop, the actress, who was stylishly dressed for the outing, appeared to be consulting with a tailor about the details of a tailored shirt.

She then reunited with her personal driver to have lunch together at Patys, a popular diner-style restaurant in Toluca Lake.

While Burke was known for her bouffant hair and vibrant lipstick on the hit CBS sitcom in the 80s and 90s, on Thursday she looked less flamboyant but still fashionable in a loose-fitting patterned tunic, black straw hat, comfy black pants and sneakers

Delta made her debut in CBS sitcom Designing Women in 1986, which followed four Southern women — played by Burke, Dixie Carter, Jean Smart and Annie Potts — as they navigated hard times while pursuing their dreams as powerful interior designers. The series, which earned Burke two Emmy nominations, ended in 1993

The two ate and talked for about an hour, while Burke enjoyed a hearty sandwich and chips.

Later that day, Burke — who reportedly owns an antiques shop in Collins, Mississippi — went to a nearby post office to arrange for the shipment of a vintage rotary telephone that seemed very heavy.

She gave it to her driver before going in and having the phone sent to its destination.

The outing is a rare sighting for Burke, who these days tends to keep a low profile, as does her 33-year-old actor husband Gerald McRaney, 75.

While Burke has retired from the limelight in recent years, McRaney has had starring roles in NCIS: Los Angeles, Filthy Rich, House of Cards and, most recently, He’s Us.

The couple, who live in LA, have been married since May 1989 and have no children together.

A few days earlier, Burke’s husband, actor Gerald McRaney, 75, who starred in the TV series This are Us, was seen dropping off some clothes at the same dry cleaner in Toluca Lake where his wife was.

Days earlier, McRaney himself was spotted dropping off some clothes at the same Toluca Lake dry cleaners where his wife had been.

Delta made her debut in Designing Women in 1986, a show that charted the ups and downs of four Southern women as they navigate hard times while pursuing their dreams as powerful interior designers.

However, over the course of her five seasons, Delta got into a fight with her show’s bosses and caused the famous stir in 1990 by complaining to Barbara Walters that the set had become a “difficult, unpleasant place to work.”

Two years later, bosses fired and replaced her.

Delta went on to talk about her bad time on the show, claiming she had been bullied for her weight and subjected to “mental abuse.”

Producers and co-stars hit back by labeling her as “difficult” and “demanding” to work with, and in 1992 the show’s producer, Doug Jackson, even held her husband Gerald partially responsible.

McRaney and Burke, who live in LA, have been married since May 1989 and have no children together

He told TV Guide at the time: “Immediately after Delta started dating Gerald, there was a marked change in her relationship with all of us.

“She was a nice, spirited girl in the beginning. After Gerald came on the scene, she showed up on set one day to announce to the cast, ‘Gerald says I’m the star of the show and I should be in charge’.

In addition to her role in Designing Women, Delta starred in several shows, plays and films, such as a cameo in Mel Gibson’s What Women Want in 2000.

Other appearances include TV series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (2019), Any Day Now (1998-1999), Boston Legal (2007) and Touched By An Angel (1996-2001).