Designer Camilla Franks shares behind-the-scenes facts and filming secrets about ‘The White Lotus’

A Camilla superfan can see one of her bold colorful fashions from a mile away.

So it was impossible to miss Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) in the first season of ‘The White Lotus’ as she donned various kaftans and swimwear from the Australian label.

On Sunday night, viewers of Episode 6 of Season 2 saw not only multiple characters wearing new Camilla pieces, but also a cameo from Camille herself! The celebrity-loved designer spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about what it was like to shoot the infamous party scene, what Jennifer is really like on set, and what really goes on behind the scenes.

The celebrity-loved designer spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about what it was like to shoot the infamous party scene that aired on Sunday

While the drug-fueled party looked like the ultimate rager, no sound was made by cast and crew, according to Camilla.

“The funny thing about filming scenes with dialogue is that it has to be quiet on set,” says the celebrity-loved designer.

“So we should mimic conversations, dance to no music, and laugh without a peep!

‘After a few hours it was time to film that indelible dance sequence, and for that they turned up the tunes and let us all loose! By then it was the wee hours of the morning, so delirium and hilarity had set in and I love that you can feel that in the final scene.”

In true festive fashion, actors in the party scene were decked out in colorful garments adorned with over-the-top accessories for an extra dose of festive flair.

With her hair in a chic updo, Camilla wore a silk suit from her collection in a never-before-seen print that launched in January.

“That collection was inspired by the art of storytelling, so wearing it was a tribute to The White Lotus itself,” she said.

For both season one and season two, Camilla worked closely with the show’s costume designer, Alex Bovaird, who was a part of the project from the very beginning.

She had just two weeks to prep for the first season, which was shot during the pandemic in Hawaii, where the cast and crew didn’t leave the hotel for months.

“Working with a costume wizard like Alex Bovaird is like brewing a potion,” Camilla said.

“There is a spell she has for each character and together you add the ingredients.

Fortunately, we both share a “more is more” attitude to styling, always adding a good dose of FUN!

“This season we have mainly focused on our menswear. Confident characters like Didier immediately cast their charm through relaxed silhouettes in bold prints.’

In the scene, the designer looks like the ultimate partygoer in a silk suit from her collection in a never-before-seen print launching in January

It was during a late night Zoom session that Alex tossed the idea of ​​Camilla joining the party scene

“A quick check of the calendars and we couldn’t believe I would be in Taormina a few days before,” said Camilla.

‘So it was a chance stay in Noto, for a party at Villa Palermo. Alex was also kind enough to invite my entire Camilla tour group, which made it extra special.”

“We were on set from 4pm to 4am… and every moment was amazing,” says Camilla

“We were on set from 4pm to 4am… and every moment was amazing,” says Camilla.

“From the lavish welcome at the costume tents to succulent hugs in the hair and makeup trucks, and smiles from catering to transportation to set… we couldn’t have felt more embraced.

‘Of course it’s a long process, but at no point did it feel laborious. We giggled like old friends, and the leads mingled all night between takes.”

‘I just loved the shell! Camilla campaigns have a pretty huge crew, but I’ve never seen a production of this magnitude. Despite the complexity, they were symphonically on track. Nothing was rushed and we felt like welcome guests – blankets, sips and nibbles in between takes. It’s a testament to the warmth of Mike White’s leadership.

Jennifer Coolidge is the only actor to star in both the first and second seasons of the hit HBO Max.

She is not only a fan favorite, but also adored by the cast and crew. Aubrey Plaza is quoted as saying “everything she does is amazing,” while Theo James calls her timing “flawless” and her physical comedy “genius.”

Behind the scenes, Camilla said, “Jen was as goofy and glamorous as you can imagine. We were tangled together!’

As a fashion designer, Camilla was naturally drawn to wardrobe.

“I was amazed at the craft skills of the costume department. They were literally on sewing machines and hand sewing intricate showpieces for the shoot that night.

“I wanted to bring them back to Sydney to create with me!”

Good news for Camilla and White Lotus fans, an Italy print is in the works.

“Honey, there’s going to be a whole collection!” I’ve spent six weeks in Italy immersing myself in their intoxicating culture and I’m overflowing with prints and ideas. One collection is not enough.’