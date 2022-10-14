Deshaun Watson’s December return date is NOT affected by new lawsuit against him, NFL confirms

<!–

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status with the NFL has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman who accused him of sexual misconduct two years ago, the league said Friday.

Watson is serving an 11-game ban for alleged sexual misconduct while playing for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women previously claimed he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions.

On Thursday, another woman filed a lawsuit in Texas alleging Watson pressured her into having a sex act after a massage in 2020. Watson has cleared 23 of the 24 previous lawsuits filed against him.

The plaintiff’s attorney is not Tony Buzbee, who filed all those 24 lawsuits against Watson.

“It took a while for her to come forward,” attorney Anissah Nguyen told Fox 8 WJW in Cleveland.

“She does it for herself and other women who are victims of Deshaun Watson. She knows that by speaking out, she will be dealing with the difficult conversations.’

DeShaun Watson has yet to play for Browns this season as he is serving an 11-game ban

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the latest lawsuit will not affect Watson’s standing.

The three-time Pro Bowler returned to the Browns training facility for the first time this week since his suspension began on August 30.

‘We will follow developments in the newly submitted procedures; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions will be addressed in the Personal Conduct Policy,” McCarthy said in an email.

Watson is only allowed to attend meetings with the Browns and train while on his way to a possible return.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tapped former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to rule on appeal of Watson’s original six-game suspension

Watson released his own statement in August after the settlement was revealed

He will not be allowed to train until Nov. 14, and as long as he meets the terms of his settlement with the league, he can return in full on Nov. 28 and would be eligible to play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit the Texans.

Watson agreed to the 11-game ban, a $5 million fine, and to receive treatment and counseling from an independent group.

The Browns traded for Watson in March, signing him to a five-year, $240 million contract.

The 26-year-old was originally banned for six games by an independent arbitrator before the NFL appealed the alleged light penalty.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had the right to rule on the appeal, but instead tapped former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to handle the duties.

But in the end, the NFL and the players’ union reached a compromise before Harvey made his decision.