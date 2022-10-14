Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct

Editor’s Note: The following story is about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers.

If you or someone you know needs support, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines and services here. A list of resources and references for survivors and their loved ones can be found for readers in America here.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a Texas woman who alleges he pressured her during a massage therapy session two years ago.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Houston’s Harris County District Court. She claims Watson asked her to have sex with her after she received a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, “he could pressure her into oral sex.”

According to the lawsuit, Watson paid her $300, although her regular fee is $115 for an hourly massage. The woman claims that Watson continued to text her after the meeting.

She is demanding “minimal damages,” but has suffered “mental anguish because of Watson’s conduct,” the lawsuit said.

Neither Watson’s attorney nor the NFL immediately responded to a request for comment.

Watson is serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to the Browns training facility earlier this week and is allowed to interact with his teammates and coaches after being banned since August 30.

Watson has settled civil lawsuits with 23 of the 24 women who claimed he acted inappropriately while receiving massages while playing for the Texans.

The Browns had no immediate comment on the new lawsuit.

Watson, 27, settled with the league in August, agreeing to his suspension, a $5 million fine, and independent counseling and therapy. He is not eligible to start practicing until November 14.

If he adheres to the terms of the settlement, Watson could be reinstated on Nov. 28 and play on Dec. 4, when the Browns visit Houston.

Watson has not spoken to the media since the settlement was reached on August 18. He was seen in the Browns locker room on Thursday as his teammates prepared to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson for criminal charges after more than two dozen women had complained about lewd behavior. Watson has always maintained his innocence, claiming that he never harassed or assaulted anyone.

Before playing in an exhibition game this summer, Watson first apologized to women who may have been affected by his behavior.

The Browns traded three first-round draft picks to Houston for Watson in March before signing him to a five-year, fully-guaranteed $240 million contract.