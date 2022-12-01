Deshaun Watson, Browns’ quarterback, refuses to answer ‘non-football’ questions before his return

<!–

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson declined to comment on non-football-related questions in his initial remarks Thursday since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations.

Watson declined to discuss his suspension or the reasons behind it during his first media appearance since August 18. A day earlier, Watson did not speak to local media in any way.

The 27-year-old has been accused of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions by more than two dozen women.

Embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson declined to answer non-football questions after receiving legal counsel from his lawyers prior to his return

Watson will play his first game for the Browns on Sunday in Houston, where he played four seasons with the Texans and where the alleged misconduct occurred.

At Thursday’s press conference in Cleveland, he opened with a statement saying his legal and clinical teams had advised him to only address “football questions.”

“I’m focusing on football,” said Watson. “My main focus is on the game plan and trying to execute and making sure I keep the level up for the Cleveland Browns so we can try to win.”

Watson played for the Browns in the preseason, but will make his regular season debut on Sunday

Watson agreed to the long-term suspension, a $5 million fine, and professional counseling and therapy after an independent arbitrator ruled that he had violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

He wouldn’t say what he’d learned in his absence or if the counseling helped him.

“I respect your question,” Watson said at the Cleveland covered field house. ‘I understand. But that’s more at that stage of clinical and legal matters and I’ve been advised to stay away from that and keep it personal.”

Watson’s return to the field will be his first game in 700 days. In addition to confronting former teammates and fans who cheered for him, some of the women who sued him over the allegations are expected to attend the game, their lawyer said.

Deshaun Watson’s return to an NFL field has been met with much animosity from several groups

Deshaun Watson was once a fan favorite in Houston during his five years with the franchise

“I’m excited,” Watson said. “I love just playing football for Cleveland Browns fans, as well as some Houston Texans fans. I respect the entire organization of the Houston Texans.

“I respect the McNair family. I respect everyone who was there who called me out in 2017. There are great memories, nice memories.’

“I have so much love for the city of Houston and H-Town.”

Watson won three Pro Bowls and led the NFL’s passing yards during the 2020 season

Watson’s suspension began on August 30. He was banned from the team’s facility and returned on October 10, when he was allowed to attend meetings and train.

The three-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on November 16, with a viral video surfacing of his receivers failing to catch some of his routine passes.

Watson settled with 23 of the women who sued him over the allegations. There are two pending lawsuits.

He has always maintained that he did not harass or force women. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him over the charges.