Deshaun Watson APOLOGIZES for the first time to ‘all the women that he impacted’

Deshaun Watson apologized to the women who first accused him of sexual assault on Friday night, just hours before stepping back onto the NFL field while he waited for news of his impending suspension.

Watson has been at the top of the NFL news agenda for months amid allegations of sexual misconduct from dozens of women, and the Cleveland Browns quarterback is waiting to hear if his initial six-game suspension will be extended — possibly to a year or more.

“I want to say I’m really sorry to all the women I’ve influenced in this situation,” Watson said during the Browns pregame show ahead of the team’s game with the Jaguars.

“The decisions I’ve made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to move on and grow and learn and show that I’m a real person with character and I’m going to do that.” . keep pushing forward.’

Deshaun Watson banned for six games, but may be looking at a longer sentence

The alleged sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior that Watson is accused of in the lawsuits – brought by 25 women – happened during massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021.

The Texans, his former team, also settled in July with 30 women who alleged sexual misconduct against him and claimed “powerful” behavior on the part of the Houston franchise.

During the interview, Watson was asked to find out what he meant by “grow and learn” and indicated that he would seek help off the field.

Watson is not expected to start the season for the Browns, but played Friday night

“I know I have a lot of work to do, especially on the pitch to make sure I’m ready to play when that moment comes, when I can step back on the pitch,” he said.

But most importantly, I want to continue counseling and ensure that I grow as a person, as an individual for my decision making on and off the field. I want to make sure I develop as much as I can in the community, and that’s for the Cleveland community, that’s the NFL community and beyond.”

Watson has been banned for six games by disciplinary judge Sue L. Robinson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, but the league, seeking a more severe penalty, is appealing the ruling.

Watson, who has not played since the 2020, started Friday night against the Jags, despite the Browns’ season not being expected to start in September.

He was allegedly booed when he first took the field for Cleveland.