DeSantis used former spy to recruit Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to fly to Martha’s Vineyard

The plot to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts’ Martha’s Vineyard was carried out by a former spy from the US Army’s counterintelligence unit, according to a shocking new report from the New York Times.

Perla Huerta, a 20-year veteran who has served as a medic in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been named as the woman who carried out the plan of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Multiple migrants told the Times that it was Huerta, 43, who approached them in San Antonio and sold them on the idea of ​​boarding a plane to the affluent area of ​​Martha’s Vineyard.

The state of Florida, led by DeSantis, paid for two migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September.

DeSantis is the latest GOP governor, frustrated with the federal government’s response to policing the southern border to transport migrants to Democratic cities.

He defended the move as a way to make immigration a “front-burner issue” ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Critics questioned the legality, and his Democratic opponent for governor said it represented a new low level of acumen. Migrant lawyers have called for a criminal investigation into DeSantis, accusing him of “falsely promising them jobs and immigration assistance.”

He is accused of “hunting” the migrants, with DeSantis saying the migrants knew where they were going after they signed waivers.

Online records show that Huerta is based in Tampa, Florida. According to the Times, she was sent to Texas to convince the migrants to move north.

Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar (pictured) of Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, is leading the investigation into how the migrants were rounded up and sent to Martha’s Vineyard

Those records show that Huerta has relatives who live in San Antonio. She is a divorced mother and lived in Niceville, Florida for a while.

An earlier report by New York Magazine described Perla as wearing “cowboy boots” and “highlights in her hair.” She is also described as speaking both Spanish and English.

The plane that brought the Venezuelan asylum seekers to Massachusetts was provided by charter company Vertol Systems associated with DeSantis, the Tampa Bay Times reports:.

The state paid the company more than $1.56 million for the flights.

Vertol typically trains pilots for the military, but is well known to Larry Keefe, the DeSantis public safety czar in charge of the governor’s anti-immigration programs, as he represented them in a dozen lawsuits before running for state. to work.

Vertol was also once represented by another DeSantis ally — Congressman Matt Gaetz, according to court files reviewed by the Times.

When speaking to migrants, the former spy referred to herself only as “Perla.”

Huerta’s operations, as well as the operation as a whole, are under investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

In September, Sheriff Javier Salazar told media: “We understand that a Venezuelan migrant was paid what we call a ‘bird dog fee’ to recruit about 50 migrants from the area around a migrant center on San Pedro here in San Antonio. ‘

That Venezuelan migrant confirmed that they had worked with Huerta, the Times reports.

Multiple migrants reportedly snapped photos of Huerta as she recruited them in Texas. So says Rachel Self, a lawyer who represents the migrants.

Self said those photos helped identify Huerta and use them to match with other online photos of the veteran.

At the time of writing, Huerta’s social media pages have been deactivated.

The sheriff went on to say that the migrants were promised work and the “solution to several of their problems.”

Back in Sept, the Washington Post reported that a “smiling blond woman in a cowboy hat” named Perla approached migrants in San Antonio and promised she could help them.

At the time, the Post said Huerta drove a rented SUV and could promise migrants, many of whom slept on the streets, food, jobs and transportation.

The San Antonio Report said in September that the League of United Latin Americans Citizens was offering $5,000 for information about Huerta.

According to the paper, a 34-year-old Venezuelan migrant said Huerta promised him help to go to a “sanctuary.”

In addition to jobs, migrants said a 7-year-old girl was promised a place in school, while others were given English lessons and legal advice.

After a migrant arriving at Martha’s Vineyard texted Huerta to ask why they had been sent there, when the promised help was not available, she replied, “I’m sorry for the confusion. I saw they sent you all doctors and lawyers.’

He also told the report that Huerta was regularly accompanied by a male Venezuelan migrant he did not know.

The report later called that man Emmanuel. He told the website: “Perla told me that in those host states, the state has the benefits of helping migrants. I’ve just been the mediator because I like helping people.’

Emmanuel said Perla played no part in organizing the flights and was only tasked with filling the planes.

A woman named “Perla” was also named in a lawsuit filed on September 20 in Massachusetts.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Huerta was known only by her first name.

The September plot was carried out by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis without the knowledge of his counterpart in the Lone Star State, the Times said in their report.

Abbott, a fellow Republican, has not publicly criticized DeSantis’ actions — who applauded his own efforts to move migrants to the northern states — but his office reportedly received no warning about what the Florida governor was up to.

Texas, for its part, has in recent months bused thousands of migrants crossing from Mexico to New York, Washington DC and Chicago.

Florida has allocated $12 million to transport unauthorized migrants from its own state. DeSantis’ decision to cross state lines to retrieve migrants calls into question the legality of his use of state funds to do so.

Jason Pizzo, a Florida Democratic senator who represents Miami, has filed a lawsuit against the governor for allegedly violating state law because the budget from which the funds were drawn states that they will be used for “transporting non-… authorized aliens from this state in accordance with the federal government. law.’