DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Republican government Ron DeSantis plans to continue flying migrants who have entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, its spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.

Documents released Friday show that the two sets of scheduled flights will carry about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled for October 3, but were apparently canceled or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the period for the trips to Dec. 1, according to memos released by the State Department of Transportation.

When asked why the flights were delayed, Taryn Fenske, communications director for DeSantis, noted that Florida has been busy dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“While Florida has had all hands on deck to respond to our catastrophic hurricane, the immigration relocation program remains active,” Fenske said in an email on Saturday.

The flights would be a sequel to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, carrying 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the island where former President Barack Obama owns a home. Local officials were not told in advance that the migrants were coming.

DeSantis claimed responsibility for the flights as part of a campaign to draw attention to what he has called the Biden government’s failed border policy. He joined Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the tactic of sending migrants into Democratic strongholds without warning.

Earlier this year, the Florida legislature approved a $12 million budget to illegally move people in the country from Florida to another location. The money came from interest earned from federal funds given to Florida under the US bailout plan. While the migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard originated in Texas, the charter plane carrying them made a stop in Florida. DeSantis has said the intent of the migrants was to come to Florida.

The documents released Friday did not provide details about how migrants were recruited in San Antonio for the Martha Vineyard flights or who was hired to run that part of the operation.

The Martha’s Vineyard flight has also been turned off lawsuits Florida accused of lying to the migrants to get them to agree to the flights.

