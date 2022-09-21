DeSantis leads Trump by eight points in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his lead over former President Trump to eight points in Florida, where he scored points with Republicans after a stunt that sent migrants from Texas to wealthy Martha’s Vineyard.

A USA Today/Suffolk University vote found that in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, DeSantis led the former president 48-40 percent. It is a reversal from January, when the same poll found Trump leading 47-40 percent.

Florida’s prized 30 electoral votes are the key to any Republican reaching the presidency.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean DeSantis would lead in any other primary GOP state,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USA Today. “But it’s a data point that suggests a shift in preferences of GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well.”

In a separate Politico/Morning Consult voteFifty-two percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 GOP primary were held today, 19 percent DeSantis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his lead over former President Trump to eight points in Florida, where he scored points with Republicans after a stunt that sent migrants from Texas to wealthy Martha’s Vineyard

In a separate Politico/Morning Consult poll, 52 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 GOP primary were held today, 19 percent DeSantis

Trump has dropped a trail of not-so-subtle hints that he plans to seek the high office again, DeSantis claims he is focused on Florida, but has made a series of national political moves that indicate he is also considering the presidency .

Last week, the governor sparked a political firestorm when he sent a group of 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, the billionaire enclave in Massachusetts.

A group of migrants and an immigration organization that had been put on the plane sued the governor over the action, claiming he ‘designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme focused on exploitation [the migrants] solely for the purpose of furthering their own personal, financial and political interests.’ They claimed they were falsely told they would be given aid and flown to either Boston or Washington, DC

In a statement, DeSantis’ communications director claimed the lawsuit is just “political theater” by “opportunistic activists” at the expense of the illegal immigrants.

Spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said the trip to Martha’s Vineyard was made “on a voluntary basis” and shared a consent form she said each of the migrants had to sign before boarding the plane.

The forms, which are in English and Spanish, were apparently copied from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who initially started transporting migrants to Washington DC and New York City.

It says: ‘I agree to indemnify the Benefactor or its designated representatives from any liability arising out of or in any way related to injury and damage that may occur during the agreed transportation to locations outside of Texas until the final destination in Massachusetts. ‘

“The immigrants were homeless, hungry and abandoned — and these activists didn’t care about them,” Fenske said.

She added: ‘Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals chose to take advantage of charter flights to Massachusetts.

“It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them off the island within 48 hours.”

The GOP governors of Texas and Arizona have sent migrants to New York, Washington, DC, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has even sent migrants who were deposited on the road outside Harris’ official residence in Washington.

DeSantis still has to win his own race for another term as governor in November against Democrat Charlie Crist. He remains heavily favored to claim victory in that race.