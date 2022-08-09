DeSantis and GOP Governors Criticize FBI Search of Mar-a-Lago

The FBI’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was swiftly condemned Monday night by some Republican governors who were quick to back Trump’s message that the Justice Department was being used against him.

Mr Trump denounced the search — which appears to have focused on potentially classified material he brought from the White House to his Palm Beach home — in a statement as an “armament of the justice system” and an attempt to prevent him from would run for president again in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, both Republicans, doubled down on Mr. Trump’s language in their own statements, denouncing the “armament” of the federal government.