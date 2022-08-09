DeSantis and GOP Governors Criticize FBI Search of Mar-a-Lago
The FBI’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was swiftly condemned Monday night by some Republican governors who were quick to back Trump’s message that the Justice Department was being used against him.
Mr Trump denounced the search — which appears to have focused on potentially classified material he brought from the White House to his Palm Beach home — in a statement as an “armament of the justice system” and an attempt to prevent him from would run for president again in 2024.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, both Republicans, doubled down on Mr. Trump’s language in their own statements, denouncing the “armament” of the federal government.
“They are after President Trump as a candidate, as a president and now as a former president,” Governor Noem said. wrote on Twitter, referring to the Department of Justice. “Using the criminal justice system in this way is un-American.”
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a former US attorney, said on Twitter that the search was “unprecedented and alarming” and that the affidavit of probable cause authorizing the search should be made public.
“Normally that would have been sealed, but since Trump announced the raid, the probable cause must be made public,” he wrote.
In Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy wrote on Twitter that the search was evidence of “the FBI’s politicization against Donald Trump that began before he was even elected and continues to this day.”
House Republicans loyal to Mr Trump directed their anger at the leadership of the FBI and the Department of Justice.
California Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, threatened to “immediately oversee” the Justice Department if Republicans retake the House in November’s midterm elections — warning that Attorney General Merrick B. Garland would be targeted. .
“Attorney General Garland, please keep your documents and clear your agenda,” he wrote in a statement.
On Fox News Monday night, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, a close ally of Mr. Trump, demanded answers from Mr. Garland and Christopher Wray, the FBI director.
‘What were you actually doing? What were you looking for?” he said. “Why don’t you talk to President Trump and let him give you the information you’re looking for? This is incredible.”