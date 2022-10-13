Des Moines hospital claims cyber-attack was to blame for boy, 3, being given ‘MEGADOSE’ of opioids

An Iowa boy was given a “megadose” of opioids while recovering from having his tonsils removed at a Des Moines hospital, which blamed a cyberattack on the wrong dosage.

Jay Parsi, three, from Urbandale, had his tonsils removed on September 30, but returned to the hospital a few days later after not eating or drinking much.

On October 3, his surgeon strongly recommended that the little one come back to the emergency room for fluids.

While waiting for their son to receive fluids, his parents Kelley and Raj learned that the hospital had suffered a cyberattack and that certain systems had been taken offline at MercyOne Children’s Hospital, causing staff to treat patients without electronic access to records and ordering medicines.

Jay was eventually hospitalized overnight and given a steroid the next morning, as well as Tylenol mixed with codeine, an opioid.

Later, a family doctor entered the room to inform Kelley that her son had been given a “megados” of painkillers for his age and size. The doctor told the family that it was due to the hospital having to manually administer and order doses because the computer system was not working, the Des Moines Register reported.

But Jay’s mother was skeptical of the excuse.

“They never explained how a computer system failure led to this,” Kelley told the Registry. I think they were trying to say it was spelled wrong or the pharmacy misread it, but then why wouldn’t anyone check?

“It was a horrible, horrible experience… We didn’t know what to do.”

Because of the “megadose” – which was “five times his prescribed dose and twice his body weight” – hospital staff outfitted Jay’s room with Narcan in case his heart rate or oxygen level dropped.

Jay was followed for six hours without any response to the medication. Kelley suspects he didn’t take the full dose because Jay fought the nurse while they were administering it.

“I looked anxiously at monitors all day, but he was talking and coping well,” the mother wrote on Instagram.

Jay was up and running again by the weekend.

DailyMail.com has contacted the family for comment.

Despite their son’s safe return, the family says they are now “terrified” of going back to the hospital.

MercyOne was suspected of a cyber-attack on October 3 and announced it had an “IT security problem.” The incident is still under investigation.

Nearly 300 hospitals have been affected by the cyber attack, including MercyOne.

The attack forced some hospitals to divert ambulances and postpone appointments.

CommonSpirit Health – which operates MercyOne and is the second-largest nonprofit health care system in the US – reportedly had its system attacked by ransomware. The attack affected more than 140 hospitals in 21 states.

The hospital’s systems are currently still unavailable, according to the Des Moines Register.

MercyOne shut down its systems on Oct. 3 as a “precautionary measure.”

CommonSpirit has not yet revealed how patient information was compromised by the attack, but many hospitals remain offline.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft, told the Registry that a ransomware attack is the most likely answer and that hospitals keep their systems offline to protect the data, and it often takes months for a system to fully recover.

“There are a number of groups that would probably have carried out an attack like this,” he told the outlet.

According to the Registry, at least 15 healthcare systems – affecting 120 hospitals – have been affected by ransomware attacks this year.

Callow said patient and payroll data was stolen from at least 12 hospital systems.

More than 150 ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations took place in 2020 and 2021, affecting 1,700 hospitals.