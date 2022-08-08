Des Lynam slams the BBC’s decision to axe classified results reading

Des Lynam has described the BBC’s controversial decision to do away with the traditional reading of the classified results as ‘cheap’ and ‘because of the change’.

Sportsmail revealed that the broadcaster had taken the shock of watching the much-loved 5pm scores on Radio 5 Live’s Sports Report program on Saturdays after eight decades.

Bosses said the decision – taken without notice – was made to save time, but it immediately sparked outrage.

Des Lynam (pictured at Wimbledon last month) has described the BBC’s controversial decision to scrap the traditional reading of the classified results as ‘cheap’

And Lynam, a BBC legend and OBE whose career with the broadcaster began in 1968, has questioned the move.

‘It seems cheap. It’s been around for 50 to 60 years, so why change it at all? It feels like change for the sake of change,” the 79-year-old said.

“It’s tradition and I think traditions come and go, but I know the elderly will miss it greatly. It was part of the Saturday night routine. After the game you got in the car and the scores started coming up.’

Lynam hopes the backlash may lead to a reconsideration.

“Some people feel like they need to make changes and freshen things up,” he said.

‘New department heads are leaving their mark on the case. I remember someone came in and changed the theme tune to Match of the Day. They almost burned down the television center! They soon changed about that and hopefully they will do the same here.’

BBC bosses said the decision – taken without any notice – was made to save time

Lynam presented Sports Report on Radio 2 from 1970 to 1977 and is well qualified to comment.

“It feels like a lifetime ago when I introduced it,” he said.

“But it was banging — Sports Report’s famous tune — and then the results, which gave us five minutes to think about who we were interviewing.”

He also praised the work of announcer Charlotte Green, who took over the publication of the scores from the late James Alexander Gordon in 2013.

“She has a beautiful voice,” said the Brighton supporter.

“It’s not easy to get the inflection right, so that you know who won right after the home team. “Manchester United 1, Brighton 2”, for example. That made me ecstatic!’