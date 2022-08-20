Des Hasler questions his players’ motivation after dismal 40-6 thumping against Cronulla

<!–

Des Hasler gave a scathing assessment of his players and openly questioned their motivation after the Sea Eagles crashed into a dismal 40-6 defeat to Cronulla in their last home game of the season.

Only a late interception from Daly Cherry-Evans left them winless at Brookvale Oval for the first time since 1993, as the Sharks won at Manly’s ground for the first time in 14 years and seventh in 43 attempts.

The loss was the fifth consecutive time for the Sea Eagles and defeats in the last two games of the season would mark the worst end of a season in their history, with 120 points in their last three games.

After the match, Hasler made no attempt to hide his disappointment.

‘It is a disappointing result’ […] [it’s] the last game at home and [we have some] players leave [the club],’ he said.

“We’ve talked very clearly about the opportunity that comes with playing in the Manly jersey and it’s opportunities that are hard to come by and that will become a real reality for us in the next two weeks.

“It was a disappointing result and a disappointing effort. […] The execution is the disappointing part. It’s just not up to par.’

Nicho Hynes (left) scored 20 points when the Sharks won at Brookvale Oval for the first time in 14 years and only the seventh in 43 attempts

The Sharks ran in seven attempts to one as they dominated the Sea Eagles from the start

Matt Ikuvalu scored two tries for the Sharks, who remain on the hunt for a top two finish

With their last hopes already dead and buried, Manly has little to play for, while the Sharks can still secure a place in the top two. However, Hasler insisted that the Sea Eagles’ position on the NRL ladder was no justification for performance.

“You have the chance to play first-class football, you have the opportunity to wear the Manly shirt. That’s motivation enough for me,” he said.

Manly is still winless and has plummeted outside the top eight since the Pride jersey saga, in which seven players boycotted the Round 20 match against the Sydney Roosters instead of wearing the club jersey aimed at celebrating inclusivity in NRL .

Kieran Foran’s last game in male colors at Brookvale Oval ended in disappointment

Daly Cherry-Evans scored a late consolation attempt for Manly, but it was far too late for his side

Hasler, however, refused to use the consequences of the controversy or the damage suffered by the Sea Eagles as an excuse.

‘I won’t use that as an excuse. We are missing players, we have quite a bit of talent on the sidelines. You have to be realistic in the way you report that,” he added.

“There were 13 players who could have played tonight but didn’t, but we won’t use that as an excuse. As I said, today we had 17 players who had the chance to win a game of footy.”