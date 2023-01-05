Derrick Rowland returns to lead Albany Patroons

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany Patrons announce that Derrick Rowland will return as Head Coach for the 2023 season. Rowland last coached in The Basketball League (TBL) last season for Oklahoma’s Potawatomi Fire, leading the freshman franchise to the playoffs of the TBL Western Division.

Derrick Rowland’s long history with the team began 40 years ago, dating back to the start of the franchise in 1982 as a rookie practice player. He quickly became a key contributor on the field, helping the Patrons to their first two championship titles in 1984 and 1988 under celebrity head coaches Phil Jackson and Bill Musselman. Rowland’s dedication to the club continued with the team as assistant coach during the 2005/2006 and 2006/2007 seasons, as well as head coach during the 2008/2009 season.

He again played a major role in 2017 by leading negotiations that resulted in the return of professional basketball to the Armory – the second revival of Albany’s hometown team still playing today. That first season, as head coach, Rowland led the new Patrons to the 2018 Championship series, falling short to rival Yakima Sunkings. Rowland and the Patrons returned in 2019, once again taking the team to the TBL Championship Finals. The Patrons forced a game 3 tiebreaker in the Armory against Yakima; winning the game and receiving their 3rd championship title, first in 31 years.

“It feels great to be back in Albany, where my professional career started and where my heart has always been,” says Coach Rowland. “I’m proud to be part of the many great basketball memories here at the Armory with the Albany Patrons, and I look forward to many, many more. The Patrons are undoubtedly the greatest small sports franchise in history, and it’s where I belong.”

Rebecca Clifford, Team Market Owner agrees. “We are so pleased to be bringing Derrick Rowland back to the Patrons, and are honored to have him as our coach. His history with the team along with his deep roots within this community made our decision a good one. Let me be the first to say…welcome home mister Patron!”

Rowland replaces the exciting Will Brown, who recently announced his departure to focus on his return to college basketball. Coach Rowland has already started signing pro players and is offering them an invitation to the Patrons’ training camp starting February 18 at the Armory. There will also be a tryout on January 22 at the Armory. Interested players are encouraged to pre-register by emailing coach@albanypatternsbasketball.com. Coach Rowland will also be present at the TBL draft in Indianapolis, IN, in early February to select 2 draft pick players who will also go to training camp.

“There were more than a dozen well-qualified head coach candidates from around the country who were reviewed and considered. We are confident that the return of coach Derrick Rowland will help position the Patrons for continued and long-term success,” said Michael Corts , General Manager of the Armory and President of Albany Patrons, Inc.

The Patrons have released the full 2023 season schedule, starting with back-to-back home games the first weekend in March. The season opener is Friday, March 3 against Lehigh Valley Legends and Saturday, March 4 against the Syracuse Stallions at the Armory. Both games finish at 7:00 PM. The following weekend, the Patrons travel to Canada to play 3 games in 3 days, starting with the Montreal Tundra, then to Academy Alma.