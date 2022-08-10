Dermatologist wife ‘stepped on husband’s head, hid his money’ before spiking lemonade with Drano

The California doctor who became seriously ill and nearly died when his wife sprinkled his hot lemonade with liquid Drano describes the daily torture, including the one time he denied her a massage and said, “She stepped on my head until I did.” .’

The act of violence is said to be the beginning of years of emotional and verbal torment that Dr. Jack Chen, 53, has suffered from his dermatologist wife Yue “Emily” Yu, according to court documents and Chen’s attorney Steven Heittelman who spoke to DailyMail.com.

According to Heittelman, Chen installed a babysitting camera in the kitchen of their home in Irvine, California after he became suspicious that his wife had been poisoning him for 11 years with a toxic chemical used to unclog drains.

The lawyer said Chen was the first person he told and urged him to report the heinous act to authorities.

Heittelman said the first time he spoke to Chen was sometime after July 18, when Chen told him his wife was trying to poison him and handed him video evidence of the heinous act.

After watching the shocking video, Heittleman described Yu as “very methodical” and said it was “just unnerving to actually see it.”

“It’s very intimate to commit murder to know her husband’s patterns and preferences and to seamlessly introduce poison into his routine,” he said.

On August 4, Yue “Emily” Yu was arrested by the Irvine Police Department. Before paying the $30,000 bail, she was given divorce papers and a restraining order for domestic violence

Chen, a radiologist, said he and Yu started dating in 2011, and married a year later and had two children, an 8-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

It was early in their courtship when he saw his wife’s anger and erratic behavior rising.

“After the children were born, I started to worry about Emily’s behavior. Not only was she very demanding that I give her massages, once I couldn’t because I was sick, she stepped on my head until I did,” the court documents said.

He added: ‘[She] also started to hide money from me.’

Chen said Yu along with his mother-in-law, Yuqin ‘Amy’ Gu, started abusing their children Lauren and Ryan when they were just two years old.

He said the children were screamed at, beaten, insulted and sleep deprived, and locked in their rooms.

Yu often used a Chinese expression to the children saying ‘die!’ means.

She told the kids, according to court documents, “your head is sick,” “f*** yourself,” “dumb a******” and “get the f*** out of my way.”

He said the kids learned early on that “Emily’s rule is everything.”

“Emily’s upbringing, if you could call it, revolved around yelling, insulting, verbally insulting, hitting, pushing, pulling and being emotionally abusive,” he wrote.

Chen said Yu was trying to turn the kids against him. “If our kids knew, let Emily know that they loved spending time with me, or showing affection for me.”

He said his mother-in-law was there too. She would tell me’ ‘I act like a criminal’ and ‘I don’t act like a man,’ he shared in the court documents.

“Emily would call me a ****** and other insults,” he said. “Currently, she’s minimizing my existence by telling the kids to ‘tell him’ to do something for them without addressing me. She would have the kids do minor tasks for her, like fetch her a piece of tissue.”

Then it got worse.

In July, Chen suspected that Yu might have been poisoning him.

“She knew his morning routine,” he said.

July 11 was the first time he caught her pouring the liquid Drano into his hot lemonade, that was the day [Chen] stopped eating and drinking anything that was left unattended.’

“He was unhappy with the first video since the cutting board got in the way and caught her again on July 18 and again on July 25 pouring the Drano into his hot tea.”

At one point, Chen placed a piece of Saran Wrap over his drink, left it on the counter and walked out of the room. In the video you can see Yu peeling off the Saran Wrap while holding the container of Drano and pouring it into his drink.’

Chen said around March-April that he started noticing a strange chemical taste in his mouth.

At the beginning of the summer, when he started to feel very sick, he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with esophagus, gastritis and stomach ulcers.

The lawyer wasn’t sure if Chen had undergone a blood test to detect any poison in his bloodstream.

“We don’t know how long ago Mr. Chen took the Drano,” the lawyer said.

During the month of July, Chen collected surveillance footage of Yu, while alone in their kitchen, surreptitiously opened the plastic container of Drano liquid in the kitchen and poured the poison into his cup of hot lemonade.

The three dates he recorded the alleged criminal act were July 11, July 18, and July 25.

“Chen approached me sometime after July 18, the second time she tried to poison him. He put two and two together and started recording his wife after he suspected something,” he said.

“Chen hadn’t gone to the authorities yet, so I urged him to go to the police,” Heittelman said.

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Heitelman said Chen seemed remarkably calm and just very concerned for the well-being and safety of his two children.

When he handed Yu the papers, Yu asked Heittelman, “What is this about?”

Hittleman said, “This is about poisoning Mr. Chen.”

She said, “I deny that.”

“It didn’t affect her at all,” the lawyer said. “She didn’t express any emotion. She didn’t seem scared, she wasn’t scared she was in jail.’

Heittelman said that before Chen suspected his wife was poisoning him, he said their relationship was in progress. There was no question of divorce until, he said, she caught Chen poisoning him.

A copy of the restraining order given to Yu on August 5

Chen shared the Spanish-style home with his wife and two children in Irvine, California. Yu has a restraining order against her. She should not be near their house Chen, their children, Chen’s workplace and the children’s school

Heittelman said that: ‘Dr. Chen said the domestic violence had been going on for years and that this (the poisoning) was the tipping point to get protection for himself and his children.”

The restraining order prevents Yu from coming within 100 meters of him and their children. The attorney said she lives in another property they also own in Irvine, California.

“If she violates the restraining order, Chen will call 911 and have her arrested.”

Kimberly Edds, the public information officer with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that Yu’s arraignment is Nov. 3 at Orange County Superior Court and is based only on the suspicion of poisoning and not domestic violence.

“We have not filed charges against Ms. Yu,” Ebbs said, “Orange County prosecutors are examining the evidence to see if there are enough facts to bring criminal charges against her.”

At that point, she will plead guilty or innocent.

Heittleman said that in his years of working with victims of domestic violence, many are led to believe that there is no escape from the relationship after being punched and manipulated in the forehead.

“I’ve had college professors, engineers, doctors, high-end real estate agents mortified at allowing themselves to be victims of domestic violence. They will endure years of horrific treatment because they have been manipulated into believing there is no way out.”

He explained ‘there is no approach that works unless the victim is ready to leave the abusive relationship’.

In Chen’s case, Chen hopes to get custody of their two children, the lawyer said.

He told DailyMail.com that we have a saying in family law: ‘You can’t write this.’