Dermatologist reveals VERY simple hack for determining what skin type you REALLY have

A dermatologist shared a simple, yet incredibly effective hack for determining what skin type you really have — and all it takes to complete is a quick face wash.

Dr Aamna Adel, a certified skin care expert based in London, shared the tip about her TikTok pagewhich reveals in a few quick steps how to work out your skin type quickly and easily at home.

According to the derm, the process starts with washing your face thoroughly and then trying it with a towel.

After that, just wait 30 minutes to an hour to see how your skin reacts – during that time, do not apply any other products to your face.

While the hack may seem simple, Dr. Adel points out that the results tell you everything you need to know about your skin type – and thus indicate what kind of products you should buy.

dr. Adel kicks off her video by washing her face with the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, rinsing her skin thoroughly, then patting dry with a towel, then notes that you should leave your face as is for up to an hour.

After you wait the required 30 to 60 minutes, Dr. Adel that you should examine your skin to see what reactions it has had to the cleansing.

If your skin ‘feels tight’ – which basically means it feels like it’s being stretched when you express yourself – then it means you have dry skin.

Other signs of dry skin include feeling or seeing ‘dry all over’ and signs of flaking.

Those who are revealed to have dry skin should focus their skincare routine on products that prioritize hydration and protecting the complexion.

If you notice oiliness in your T-zone after the cleansing step — across your forehead and along your nose — it probably means you have combination skin.

Combination skin basically means that you have oily patches in some areas, usually around the T-zone, while other areas of your face remain dry – meaning you need to use products that meet both needs.

Occasionally, people with combination skin will need to use different products on different parts of the face to make sure their entire face is well taken care of.

Unsurprisingly, if your skin shows signs of oiliness all over your face, you probably have oily skin, with Dr Adel using bronzer to highlight the areas you need to check — including the T-zone and cheeks.

This oiliness can extend all the way to the jawline – and means you should use products that target an oily complexion, although this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use moisturizers and other moisturizing products, as it simply ensures that the skin produces more oil.

According to board-certified plastic surgeon Joseph Cruise, it’s essential for those with oily skin to make sure they moisturize every day.

“For overall good skin health for your face, it’s important to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize and use sunscreen on a daily basis,” he said. byrdie.

“Not applying enough moisturizer will cause the skin to overcompensate and produce more oil.”

Finally, if you’re lucky enough to have “normal skin,” Dr. Adel that you won’t experience any adverse or noticeable reactions after cleansing – he explains that your face should feel completely ‘normal’, with no oily or dry patches.

The dermatologist has shared several other helpful skincare tips through her TikTok account over the past few months, including several things she “would never do” as a professional skincare expert.

Those never include using a collagen cream, with Dr. Adel insists there is “no evidence” that they do anything to stimulate “collagen” in the skin.

She also warns that you should only apply a moisturizer to damp skin—not dry skin—because “applying a skincare product to damp skin helps improve skin penetration.”

One of the tips her followers found most surprising was her insistence that you should never brush your teeth after doing your skincare routine, as toothpaste often contains fluoride, which can “increase your risk” of developing a rash around your mouth if that’s how it’s washed well.