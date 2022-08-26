Dermatologist details why skin cycling is the perfect four-day routine that leaves your skin glowing

The latest skincare trend is not only dermatologist-approved, but created by a dermatologist herself, it makes your skin glow without the need for concealer.

dr. Whitney Bowe, 43, of New York, dermatologist and founder of Bowe Beauty, coined the term “skin cycling” and turned it into TikTok’s latest skincare trend that users obsessed.

The board-certified dermatologist has sworn by her four-day skin cycling routine to create a youthful complexion and simplify your weekly skincare regimen.

Her four-day process includes an exfoliation night, a retinoid night, and two recovery nights.

In a viral video, which garnered more than 719,000 views, the dermatologist explained exactly how to achieve glowing skin with her skin cycling routine in just two cycles or eight days.

She explains that that night you start with an exfoliation followed by a moisturizing cream

Night one: Peeling night

The first night of Dr. Bowe starts exfoliating.

In her video, Bowe explains that you should start by cleansing your skin and then patting it dry.

She then recommends using an exfoliating product on the skin rather than a wash-off product, as it is more “effective.”

The board-certified dermatologist also advises against using psychic exfoliants, such as those made with “sandy scrubs,” because they are harsh and can cause damage to the skin barrier.

If your skin starts to burn after applying the exfoliant, Bowe recommends washing it off.

If it starts to tingle, Bowe says it’s a sign that it’s working and that you should wait until the tingling has completely subsided and then use a fragrance-free moisturizer to rebuild your skin barrier.

Bowe recommends using her Bow Beauty Microbiome Nourishing Cream as a moisturizer to help rebalance your skin.

Night Two: Retinoid Night

On the second night, Bowe tells users to opt for a gentle retinoid cream after cleansing

On the second night, Bowe tells users to cleanse and pat dry again, making sure the skin is completely dry to avoid “retinoid irritation.”

Choosing a retinol based on your skin type is key to the skin cycle routine.

She tells users new to retinol to add just one drop of the product under their eye, one drop on the corner of their mouth, and one drop on their neck.

She explains that these drops act as “buffers” and keep users from responding to them.

After waiting a minute or two to make sure there isn’t an allergic reaction, Bowe gives the green light to apply the retinol.

Explaining “less is more” when it comes to retinol, the board-certified dermatologist says users should cover their entire face and dab it all over.

Then use a pea-sized drop on your neck and two drops on your chest and rub it in.

After rubbing in the retinol, she recommends waiting a minute or two and if your skin still feels “tight or dry,” add more moisturizer.

She also notes that if you’re not an active retinol user, you should start with retinoids with lower levels of retinol, and once your skin adjusts, you can start using higher levels.

Nights Three and Four: Recovery Nights

Bowe says nights and four are recovery nights and your skin can reset itself

Bowe calls nights and four nights as recovery nights and adds that they are extremely important because they allow your skin to reset.

She says on those nights you should start by cleansing your face and leaving it slightly damp to prepare for the next step.

After that, she adds that you should apply a hydrating serum that contains nourishing ingredients like glycerin and niacinamide to strengthen the skin barrier.

After your serum, you should use a moisturizer to rebalance and replenish your skin.

She adds that if your skin still feels dry after applying a moisturizer, you should use a few drops of rosehip oil to help it recover.

Bowe notes that exfoliating too much can cause irritation to your skin, and focusing on recovery nights will help your skin recover.

Skin cycling has many benefits, including strengthening your skin barrier, minimizing irritation and inflammation.

It’s also a simplified recipe for healthier skincare that will leave your skin looking youthful and glowing without the need for makeup.

And while the skincare trend offers many benefits, it’s not a foolproof way to avoid irritation and inflammation.

Those with sensitive skin, especially a retinol sensitivity, may need to start with extremely low levels to get their skin used to it.

But even when using products with a low retinol content, people with sensitive skin may still experience some side effects, including redness, irritation and dryness.

Bowe has been posting about skin cycling for months, with multiple viral videos explaining the four-day routine.

And her regimen has got other users on TikTok excited about the benefits of skin cycling.

A user passing by @_eadenBowe’s four-step process has called a “game changer,” saying her skin now looks like “an Instagram filter.”

Another user passing by @skin.wizhas called skin cycling the “key to sculpting the skin” and says everyone should “try skin cycling.”

User @michellezoltan posted a video revealing skin cycling has been ‘transformed’ [her] sensitive skin prone to acne’ and called the process ‘life-changing’.