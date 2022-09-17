Dermatologist accused of poisoning husband with DRANO comes face-to-face with him in court hearing

A dermatologist accused of poisoning her estranged husband with Drano finds herself face to face with her husband during a court hearing in a bitter argument over their children.

Yue Yu, 45, aka “Emily,” was caught on camera pouring the drain cleaner into her husband Jack Chen’s drink, seriously injuring him.

She was previously given a restraining order against their two children after Chen, 53, accused her of poisoning him three times with the dangerous liquid.

Chen, a radiologist, handed over footage of Yu supposedly pouring the Drano into his lemonade in their $2.7 million mansion to police in Irvine.

He has since filed for divorce, with a judge giving him a restraining order that also covered their two children, ages seven and eight.

However, Yu fights to see her children, and came face to face with her estranged husband in the latest custody battle on Friday in Orange, California.

She was arrested on August 4 after he accused her of poisoning him, but was released a day later after paying $30,000 bail.

On August 5, Chen Yu filed for divorce papers and was ordered to stay away from the family for 100 years at all times.

Steven Hittleman, an attorney for Chen, claims he suffered from swelling in his esophagus and stomach ulcers from drinking the enriched liquid.

In an earlier hearing, the court heard that he spent weeks wondering why he was falling ill, with his legal team releasing images of his wife from a hidden camera in their kitchen.

Chen claims he was regularly tortured by his wife and told a court that he refused her a massage and that she “stepped on his head” until he did.

He puts the babysitting camera in their home’s kitchen after he suspected his wife was deliberately making him ill.

Yu’s attorney, David Wohl, claims she only used the cleaner for its intended purpose and poured the Drano into an ’empty cup’

The three dates on which he captured the alleged criminal act on camera were July 11, July 18 and July 25.

Court documents show that he claims his wife’s alleged anger and erratic behavior surfaced early on, but he wasn’t concerned until after their children were born.

Chen, who is fighting for custody, claims that Yu and his mother-in-law, Yuqin ‘Amy’ Gu, started abusing their children when they were only two years old.

He claims that the children were yelled at, beaten, insulted and sleep deprived, and locked in their rooms.

Yu would reportedly often use a Chinese expression towards the children who say ‘die!’ means.

He said the kids learned early on that “Emily’s rule is everything” and added: “Emily’s upbringing, if you could call it, revolves around yelling, insulting, verbal abuse, hitting, pushing, pulling and being emotionally abusive. ‘

The California dermatologist, pictured at work, fights her husband who wants sole custody of their two children

Hittelman said Chen called him in July to share video evidence of his wife trying to spike his hot lemonade with Drano, the chemical commonly used to clear clogs in drains.

Chen said Yu tried to turn the kids against him and yelled at them when they told her they liked spending time with him until they “assured her that they would show no affection” for their father.

Yu’s attorney, David Wohl, claims she only used the cleaner for its intended purpose and poured the Drano into an “empty cup.”

He also insists that his client be tricked, saying, “The idea that my client, a 45-year-old respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy the lives of her children and try to to kill a man. is just completely absurd and untrue – and defamatory for that matter.

“It was meant to make it easier to use in the sink or any other part of the house that was clogged as far as the drain extends…someday that’s not true at all.”

He also calls Chen “desperate” to both divorce Yu and gain custody of their two children, which Hittleman denies.